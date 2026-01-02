The Comfort of Moonlight , with the generous permission of Jeanie Tomanek

Making peace is an inside job and tonight we go into a practice called Yoga Nidra. It is the art of conscious relaxation also sometimes called the sleep of yoga.

“Yoga Nidra is a service of love we give to ourselves and others. It mentors us into an understanding of our true nature”.

If you are new to Yoga Nidra I encourage you to look up the benefits and make this a regular practice, you will not be disappointed.

As we are exploring consciousness Yoga Nidra is a wonderful way to find the places between sleep and wakefulness. Where intuition and the whispers of our inner knowing resides.

I invite you to get comfortable , quiet and settled and then listen to the Yoga Nidra I have made for you 💝 Its 22 minutes of guided relaxation, consciousness changing and intention building.

Previously we talked of planting seeds, in a Yoga Nidra you can set a sankalpa or intention before you begin. You can repeat your sankalpa at any time during the Yoga Nidra as you are deeply planting this seed intention.

What is this new thing wanting to emerge in your life ?

As tonight we draw the card for October 2026 . Maybe your intention is in the sankalpa you made for your Yoga Nidra.

Enjoy this deep rest , tonights music comes from Diana van Eyk who sang this beautiful music in her choir. May we be singing our future to us with open hearts ♥️

Little Blue arranged by Christopher Alexander

With Love,