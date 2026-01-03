Another Nights Journey with generous permission by the talented Jeanie Tomanek 💝

Have our 12 Nights of Magic really been about resilience and survival skills ?

We have been as so beautifully articulated in the words of Camilla Sanderson , “listening to the darkness—not as a problem to fix but a womb to attend… the kind of dark where composting happens: old narratives soften, futures gestate, imagination stirs before it has language.”

As we are drawing to the close of our 12 Nights of Magic, I am recognizing how our journey together is culminating in greater resilience. The 12 Nights of Magic originated as a lighthearted gift of exploration and divination through art, poetry, music, and intentions—an antidote to the suffering, events, and challenges of 2025.

I now see this journey as increasing our capacities of resilience in an increasingly turbulent and uncertain world. Offering us a framework of practice for self-care, enoughness, and coherence: the medicines, remedies, and core skills in collapse resilience.

As John O’Donohue writes in his book Beauty: The Invisible Embrace:

“What you encounter, recognize or discover depends to a large degree on the quality of your approach… when we approach with reverence, great things decide to approach us.”

From this way of seeing, we can recognise that everything has potential; each moment is potent and sacred. This is how we humans evolve, as our organic design of is to be resilient : to survive , adjust and find a way through difficulties. We are born to be resilient, each of us can rise from the ashes again and again.

Magic Seeds

The seeds you have been planting in these 12 Nights of Magic are gestating in you and in the cosmos—into what you are becoming , with your capacities growing.

This is how I approach and see you now…

I now see your capacity for courage in viewing the world and not sinking into despair.

I see your expansive capacity for discernment in a time of false information and AI.

I see your coherence, especially in your heart’s capacity for love, beauty, and joy expanding.

I see your capacity for rest and reclamation deepening.

I see your capacity for living consciously evolving.

I see your capacity for having agency becoming a powerhouse.

I see your capacities for invocation, vision, and intention calling in our futures.

I see your capacity and dedication to your self-care as freedom and health.

I see your capacities to uplift others through your efforts and compassion as boundless.

I see your embrace of darkness and magic as allies in the uncertainties.

I see you, Dear Courageous, in whoever you choose to be in 2026, in however you choose to act, to initiate, and to live. Thank you for being and sharing this journey into the darkness of resilience and love.

Tonight we draw the card for November 2026 and make our 11th Intention.

Our music is ..

Rising Appalachia -Resilience

With love and solidarity,