Grandmothers Gifts by the talented Jeanie Tomanek with gratitude 💝

We are at the final night of this Rauhnächte Ritual in the liminal space of be twixt and between, where we conjure bold magic for our self care and destiny .

As we witness external events that are shifting the world order we need to have a trusted sanctuary . That refuge can only be found inside us , by our dedication to knowing our purpose , protecting our values and being steadfast in our humanity.

May these practices and rituals support and strengthen your sanctuary for these troubling times. There is always peace to be found internally, always beauty and joy to be discovered when you live intentionally.

Tarot Cards, Wishes and Intentions

I have been drawing my nightly Tarot cards and writing them in my diary for each month. I will be reviewing each card at the beginning and end of each month to see how the magic of divination is doing.

Your Wishes and Intentions

If you have been setting an intention or a wish for each night, you should now have 12 . Unless as in some traditions you have been writing each wish and then burning the paper.

I have read you can add another wish making it 13 in total. Now you shake them up and just draw out one. The remaining ‘wishes’ you carefully and ceremonially burn or bury asking the cosmos to carry them to fruition.

The one remaining ‘wish’ is the main one you should be calling in and actioning.

Honourable Closure of our Magic Nights

Tonight we close with a beautiful Poem again introduced to me by the inspiring Yoga Teacher and so much more Helen Noakes. Here is Helens Instagram where she often shares poems, music and dreamy retreats helennoakesyogachavutti

Let theses words stay with you tonight as our shared vision and manifesto 💝

Dear Souls,



May our minds and hearts be open

so that the days are able to blossom

and flourish in life giving ways.

May we view each other as partners, comrades,

friends on the journey, headed in a

direction together toward wholeness.

May our voices be gentle and purpose-filled.

May our energy create space for everyone

May our hands open to one another as help when needed.

May our values shine through our decisions

and our strivings be made clear

through our discussions.

May our lives speak of a shared future

where we transform the world

through acts of love and justice.

Blessed be. May it be so. Amen

Hari Ohm Tat Sat

These 12 Nights of Magic have been an enormous pleasure to create and share with you . May they have brought you some rest, peace and support.

Please let me know in the comments any highlights or insights . I welcome your feedback on these 12 Nights of Magic, as they have been a departure for me to do and share.

Tonight it’s the card for December 2026 and we finish on a high with some rousing music.

Muse Uprising

May Love, Peace and Liberation abound for all,