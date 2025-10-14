Sunlight on the wet road going across Dartmoor , UK

This conversation is about simple and free ways to build new and additional neural capacities through language ‘reframes’. A skill set to empower and resource you in these challenging times.

I saw a reel on Instagram and it reminded me of one of the most powerful, life changing learnings from my early NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) training. The ability we all have to reframe and re-programme our language , our thoughts and feelings. To become more aware of the grooves that our habits and conditioning have created in our psyches , our brains and bodies that are detrimental. After all thoughts often precede feelings, as the way we think dictates our perception and interpretation of the world we experience through our senses.

This is why controlling the narrative is so important to tyrannts and authoritarianism, especially in creating fear , confusion and over whelm.

Empowering Reframes

There is a Woody Allen joke that I remember from an old film, the dialogue went something like this…

Woman, “would you like to perform sex with me ?“,

Woody Allen Character , “I am not up from a performance , but I’ll rehearse with you anytime”.

This funny ‘reframe” takes the pressure off and gives the experience new possibilities. That’s what I intend with the suggested reframes below , not new sexual experiences, but alternatives to old patterns. These will give you new ways to operate that can improve health, relationships and well being.

The ability to reframe is more than positive self talk , it is reprogramming your brain and creating new neural pathways that will enhance your experiences and give you choices.

So let’s get started …

For setting new neurological pathways for transformation and ease.

Instead of saying the world is in collapse and in a mega crisis,

Say our world is in a state of flux and transformation , where new visions are possible..

Instead of saying … I’m stressed.

Say my body is preparing me to rise from this challenge. This reframes stress into energy, turning cortisol in the motivation needed to change.

3.Instead of saying….. “I have to do this”.

Say, I get to do this. This shifts the brain from pressure to gratitude, increasing motivation.

4. Instead of saying …. “I’ll try,”

Say, “I commit or I will “. Try Signals doubt, but commit programmes your subconscious for a follow through.

5.Instead of saying “I’m bad at this”.

Say, “ I’m still learning this. Your brain loves growth. This repositions failure into progress.

6. Instead of saying “I don’t have time.”

Say “it’s not my priority.” This brutal truth exposes what you truly value.

7.Instead of saying …. “That’s just who I am”.

Say, that’s who I’ve been, but not who I must stay.

Identity is flexible. This creates mental freedom. Opening possibilities for your future self.

8. Instead of saying “This always happens to me”.

Say,….What can I learn from it this time? This stops victimhood and activates problem solving mode ?

9.Instead of saying… I don’t know.”

Say, “I don’t know yet. This adds growth mindset. Tricking the brain to search for answers.

10.Instead of saying “ I’m nervous”.

Say I’m excited. The brain cannot tell the difference. You control the framing.

11.Instead of saying “ it’s impossible”.

Say it hasn’t been done by me yet. This opens possibility and dissolves mental barriers.

12. Instead of saying “I can’t do this.

Say How can I do this?” Asking questions, activates problem solving circuits.

13. Instead of saying this is hard,

Say, “how can I do this easily ?”, changing how you are approaching the task or situation.

14.Instead of saying “ I feel a failure”.

Say, “I’ve discovered one way, it doesn’t work.” This resets failure into information and moves you out of an identity statement of being a failure.

15. Instead of saying “ I’m stuck”.

Say I’m pausing to reset.” This turns paralysis into preparation, reducing anxiety.

16.Instead of saying “ they are successful.”

Say “they created opportunities”. This shifts envy to responsibility and empowerment.

17.Instead of saying “I wish” or “I hope” ,

Say I WILL, wish signals, helplessness, Will signals direct action.

18.Instead of saying , “I’m overwhelmed”.

Say I’m prioritising. This gives the mind order instead of chaos.

19.Instead of saying “This is hard”,

Say This is stretching me and I am doing it with ease.

This frames difficulty as growth, not as punishment.

20.Instead of saying “I don’t belong here.

Say, “I’m learning to belong here.” This destroys imposter syndrome with progression language.

21.Instead of saying “ why me”,

Say why not me. This turns suffering into strength. Unlocking resilience.

22.Instead of saying , “I’ve lost everything.”

Say “Now I have the space to begin anew.” This transforms the space into the regenerative , psychology of rebirth.

In Conclusion

That’s a lot dear courageous and its bountiful list to be digested slowly.

Let me know which is your favourite …

Add any of your own….

I will start this off in the comments, so do join me.

Let me know if you would like me to send you a printable PDF, that you can refer to as you practise and explore these suggestions. Maybe make a list of your own reframes and please share them with us.

With love and gratitude,

References and Source

The reel that prompted this post with thanks . If you do listen you will hear I have refined some of the language, even further … saying ”don’t’ is a powerful instruction to the brain to do something…crazy I know, but just don’t think about your favourite cake . Enjoy

Reframing with bdubbaartist