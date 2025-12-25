All will be illuminated with generous permission from Jeanie Tomanek 💝

The 25th of December was Modranicht in old English , meaning Mothers Night. When the gifts of the Great Mother Earth were celebrated. It seems likely that this date was adopted as Christ’s Birthday as there were already celebrations then.

Christmas is a day of gift-giving , ideally as offerings of love, goodwill and gratitude.

The Irish say that life offers three precious gifts :-

the gift of life itself; the gift of family; the gift of friends.

The Berber tribes of North Africa cherish the gifts of shelter, food , family and health.

What gifts do you cherish from 2025 ?

What relationships ignite your sense of generosity more than a sense of duty or obligation ?

What gift are you giving yourself today ?

The gift of staying tender in a hard world,

I share with you the exquisite words of Lisa Olivera that seem so right for now…

“What I want to say most is what a gift it is to stay tender in a world that gives you so many opportunities to harden. What a gift it is to stay tethered to the heart in a world that threatens our very humanity. What a gift it is to lean toward compassion in a world that makes it convenient to nudge toward contempt. What a gift it is to remember you get to practice who and how you want to be, in ways no one will ever see and in ways that can shift culture. What a gift it is to let what wants to move, move. To allow fluidity to reach the frozen places”.

The suras in the Qur’an assert the importance of expressing daily gratitude and thankfulness to God for all that is bestowed on our lives .

One line from Sura 14 says “if you are grateful, I will give you more(14:7)

So tonight summon the energies of gifts and gratitude.

The Divination Card you mediate on and ask to be gifted today is for February .

Big Prayer by jeanie Tomanek

Optional Writing, Meditation Prompts

Take time to reflect and give gratitude for your own mystic heart and its transformative power.

How has it expressed itself this year in your work, relationships, health , well being and difficulties ?

What is today’s wish or intention ?

Write it on a piece of paper and put it in your container.

With Love and Christmas wishes for peace and joy across the world,

Christmas Day Music brought to you via Diana van Eyk with gratitude for all your gifts and courage .

Doukhobar Choir Home Safe , the Greatest Gift of All