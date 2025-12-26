Chapel with the generous support of Jeanie Tomanek

Its is no coincidence that the root word of whole, health, heal and holy is hale ( as in hale and hearty). When you heal, you become whole - you are holy. Your healing heals the whole of us all.

Tonight we focus on the holy, the healing and the wholistic.

December is the month of many holy days and holy nights, a time for healing , reflection and restoration.

In the old contemplative traditions, the Twelve Days of Christmas, were understood as an inward journey, a slow, quiet unfolding between darkness and light. This was not a time for doing, but for allowing something new to gestate.

This moment, then, is sacred. It is a special threshold, a pause in which we step out of activity and into reflection. It invites us to look gently at what has been, and to listen deeply for what we truly wish to birth in the coming cycle.

For me, this feels like the mystic’s journey: the descent into darkness, the long, invited pause, the listening, the remembering that life is born from stillness, and the return to the light.

I would like to turn to the profound wisdom and inspiration of Caroline Myss.

Caroling Myss believes we are entering wholistic consciousness when we recognise what you do to the one you do to the whole. That we need to be Mystics without a monastery in consciousness doing our soul’s work.

I was very fortunate to attend a Caroline Myss Workshop earlier this year. It was wonderful, memorable and life changing. I consider Caroline to be one of the great, living teachers we need in these times. She is the smartest person I have ever met and maybe the most honest. As a Medical Intuitive for many years she has deep expertise in the field of health and healing.

This paragraph is from Caroline’s Book “A Time for Grace’.

“ My thoughts and observations have solidified to let me identify a set of beliefs that support or detract from the healing process . By far , the most significant of the supporting beliefs is that healing is ultimately a mystical experience and not one that can be attained through the movements of the mind. By mystical I mean that a transcendent power consumed with divine intention is required to return us to complete health, particularly in cases deemed hopeless…whereas that highly refined spiritual substance that I refer to as grace, combined with resources of the heart ♥️ and the mind , can ascend to mystical heights”.

I share in the audio a healing prayer from Carolines Book “Intimate Conversations with the Divine.

Tonight you can make a wish or set an intention as well as drawing a divination card for March 2026.

Tonight’s music is

Poem of the Atoms by Armand Amar

With Love and Healing for everyone as together we heal our broken world ❤️‍🩹