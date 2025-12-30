A Winters Wish with generous permission from Jeanie Tomanek

I wish you rest today. I wish you a deep knowing that exhaustion is not a normal way of living. You are enough, you can rest . You must resist anything that doesn’t center your divinity as a human being. You are worthy of care. Tricia Hersey from Rest is Resistance , Founder of the Nap Ministry

The above is how Tricia starts her wonderful book ‘Rest is Resistance’ along with the statement ….

“Our Collective rest will save us” ,

Tricia believes our whole culture is sleep deprived and exhausted. Her book and The Nap Ministry are a Manifesto for the weary and the hopeful. That resistance does not always mean movement , fighting and striving. That rest is a necessary step in reclaiming our power to resist systemic oppression.

A way to undergird all our efforts against capitalism , white supremacy and authoritarianism. How rest can unravel from us from our own conditioning along with the lies of continual growth and progress. To re cognise the patterns that drive us individually and culturally is liberation.

When we refuse to live at machine pace we can surrender to the beautiful experiment of being human. We can return to our truest selves, imagination and deepest dreams. Because naps and all kinds of rest are portals through which we return to our true selves.

Whilst the modus operandi of the modern world is one of speed , global uncertainty requires us to slow down so we can see clearly and choose wisely.

We can then experience the restorative aspects of our nature that are necessary to sustain and regenerate all life. We can form slower habits and scripts that enable us to meet the moment clearly, being open to possibility and connection.

Rushing , over whelm and hyper vigilance create the anxieties that disempower us. Capitalism needs us tired, subdued and in continual need of stuff that boosts and makes us feel better.

Make rest your resistance if you can at this time, take a nap , a siesta or even a time to day dream. You know you will feel better for this. You deserve and are designed to rest.

Tonight we draw the energies and insights for July 2026 💝

I leave you with a recording in the audio of a fabulous poem by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

“To the self who thinks faster is better”. Shared by my gorgeous friend Helen.

Our music tonight on the theme of slowing down is

Take it Slow, Ayla Nereo

Closing with the wise words of Bayo Akomolafe

“The times are urgent, we must slow down”.

Good night and sweet dreams, dear Courageous