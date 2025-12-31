Heart Seed with generous permission from Jeanie Tomanek

They tried to bury us but forgot we were seeds .

It would be tempting to write about resolutions for the New Year, but that is the opposite of what is called for now. Despite all the noise and pressure we are not in a time of progress and pushing. We are in deep time welcoming the stillness of darkness and being in the process’s of reclamation.

In Winter, the arousing life energy is still underground, with most effort unseen. Movement is just at its beginning therefore it must be strengthened by rest and restitution in the dark.

Waiting for the right time to emerge so that our energies will not be dissipated or scattered by being used prematurely.

Everything must be treated tenderly and with care at the beginning, so that the return may lead to a flowering. This is the magic of intentions and living consciously. Your purpose being aligned with Source and the continuous web of Life.

‘For a seed to achieve its greatest expression it must come completely undone. The shell cracks, its insides come out and everything changes. To someone who doesn’t understand growth it would look like pure destruction.” Cynthia Occelli

These times are filled with destruction , some deliberate and many heartbreaking. We can plant our grief as well as our desires for the world to make the soil fertile for our resistance . Technofeudalism and Fascism do not have magic , gardens or beauty, we do 💝

I love this except from Spells for the Apocalypse by Carmen Spagnola

“ Frankly, I don’t want to just endure my life or survive an apocalypse. I want to seed a flourishing future for tomorrow’s seeds and plants and animal kin.

In order for that to happen , I need to start cultivating the soil for the future today. I need to do my part to uplift and conserve the craft of a beautiful life . I have to acquire the skills of appreciation, awe and wholeness so I can pass them on.”

What seeds are you planting tonight as we draw the card for October 2026 ?

What skills (soil) do you have to acquire to support your future self ?

What are you incubating and tenderly nourishing so it can flourish ?

You have the power to rise up from the most traumatising fears about the future. Through planting, nourishing and choosing what to give your energies and attention to so that this is what flourishes in 2026 .

An optimist makes up positive stories about the future , the pessimist makes their stories negative, a realist responds creatively to what is.

Tonight’s music is resonant with magic , words and intentions

Come sit by my garden by Emory Hall and Trevor Hall

Let my gardens speak of me when I am gone ….

Blessings for your New Year , may this crossing be full of love 💝