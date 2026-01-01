9th Night of Magic, a Glorious New Year to Beautiful You ,
My wishes for you in 2026 and beyond 💝
A Glorious New Year, to beautiful you !
Here are my wishes for 2026 and beyond…..
May you let go of the past with ease,
May you be open to the wonders of the unknown,
May you have bountiful joy.
May you be honoured widely.
May you be loved deeply,
May you be respected for being YOURSELF.
May you have clarity.
May you have companions you trust,
May you have comfort.
May you have peace.
May you have radiant health,
May your troubles resolve and fears disappear,
May you be courageous in your words and deeds,
May you know that you are a gift to this world,
May see that you are important and unique 💝
You are a miracle worker .
Thank you for accompanying me in this liminal time as we straddle what is called ‘normal’ and the world we are creating together in our creative ways.
Tonight we are imagining and calling in the energies for September 2026.
If you are setting intentions what are your deepest desires ?
The music for tonight is …
Just Another Diamond Day by Vashti Bunyan
With Love and Gratitude,
Wishing you the same lovely things, Susan.
What would I like to see in September? A gentle season after a summer that grows lots of food and sees little smoke and few fires. And to be surrounded with love in all its many and varied forms. And to begin another choir season with music that stirs my soul. And peace throughout the world and between all people.
Thanks for offering this journey of contemplation and articulation, Susan. 💖 🙏🏼 🕊️