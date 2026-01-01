Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
3h

Wishing you the same lovely things, Susan.

What would I like to see in September? A gentle season after a summer that grows lots of food and sees little smoke and few fires. And to be surrounded with love in all its many and varied forms. And to begin another choir season with music that stirs my soul. And peace throughout the world and between all people.

Thanks for offering this journey of contemplation and articulation, Susan. 💖 🙏🏼 🕊️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Susan Harley and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan Harley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture