A Guide to Difficult Conversations at Seasonal Gatherings,

This week Zahra and I share our experiences and tips for having those tricky conversations that can come at this time of year.

is also offering a Comprehensive Guide that you can access via the link at the end.

Surviving Conflict, Negotiation and Repair,

I know from experience the upset that is created when tensions and tempers rise, especially suddenly. I once suggested that there might be another view to why Russia was in the Ukraine . I was immediately accused of being a Conspiracy Theorist. Which is such a predictable, tired way to dismiss me and my suggestion.

As in most family situations it was based on a history of my previous offences and differences in opnions . Then I was shamed as being gullible taken in by unreliable sources. All very accusational and deeply upsetting, especially as I knew I had spent a lot more time researching the situation.

But it wasn’t about the facts, it was that my suggestion had challenged a belief. A belief that was firm, closed and probably linked to identity in some way. I did the only thing I felt was an option in a crowded restaurant. Voices had been raised as other members of family joined in the accusations.

I excused myself to take some fresh air. Then we regrouped outside as we were all staying away together for the weekend. There was a silent cloud of emotions for a while that slowly began to thaw and normal polite engagement was resumed.

Negotiating for your interests

You have to work out your interests , like in any negotiation. My interest was staying in relationship and repair with my family. One of my hard life lessons is that the desire to win , is often damaging and is always ultimately unsatisfying.

I am sure you have your own experiences of situations like this and ways you have managed them.

So I hope you enjoy listening to my conversation with Zahra and I have also added the one I did with Cate Stillman on the same topic.

I welcome your feedback and any experiences and tips you want to share , as it seems having difficult conversations is a challenge for us all.

With love and dedication,

Leave a comment

Share

References :-

Guide from Collapse Life I encourage you to subscribe and you will receive The Guide.

Cate Stillman Conversation

How To have Impossible Conversations , A very practical guide by Peter Boghossian and James Lindsay.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.