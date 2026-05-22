Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
2d

Susan, maybe you are already familiar with his book, To Bless the Space Between Us. His work has brought me great comfort through the years.

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1 reply by Susan Harley (M)
Rachel Wild's avatar
Rachel Wild
4d

Love this. I have travelled a lot too... out of curiosity more than anything else, but I wish I had consciously blessed my travels, as John O’Donahue suggests in his poem. I would like to be more outwardly reverential in my approach to life. This poem serves as a beautiful gentle reminder. x x x

"Make sure, before you go,

To take the time

To bless your going forth..."

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3 replies by Susan Harley (M) and others
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