A Journey can become a sacred thing, blessing you...by John O'Donahue
The Poetry of Resistance
I recently wrote about my travels and travails to South America . About the experience of how travel is changing even more dramatically than all the changes I have seen in my life time. (link below)
I used to love to travel and have been very fortunate to have been to many places on our beautiful earth. Now I am content to be home doing my local journeys. Still being a traveler and appreciating the words of John O’Donahue in today’s poem. Thanks to Paulette Bodeman and Maia Duerr for bringing this Poem to my attention.
For the Traveler by John O’Donahue
Every time you leave home,
Another road takes you
Into a world you were never in.
New strangers on other paths await.
New places that have never seen you
Will startle a little at your entry.
Old places that know you well
Will pretend nothing
Changed since your last visit.
When you travel, you find yourself
Alone in a different way,
More attentive now
To the self you bring along,
Your more subtle eye watching
You abroad; and how what meets you
Touches that part of the heart
That lies low at home:
How you unexpectedly attune
To the timbre in some voice,
Opening in conversation
You want to take in
To where your longing
Has pressed hard enough
Inward, on some unsaid dark,
To create a crystal of insight
You could not have known
You needed
To illuminate
Your way.
When you travel,
A new silence
Goes with you,
And if you listen,
You will hear
What your heart would
Love to say.
A journey can become a sacred thing:
Make sure, before you go,
To take the time
To bless your going forth,
To free your heart of ballast
So that the compass of your soul
Might direct you toward
The territories of spirit
Where you will discover
More of your hidden life,
And the urgencies
That deserve to claim you.
May you travel in an awakened way,
Gathered wisely into your inner ground;
That you may not waste the invitations
Which wait along the way to transform you.
May you travel safely, arrive refreshed,
And live your time away to its fullest;
Return home more enriched, and free
To balance the gift of days which call you.
With Love and Solidarity,
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Do join Zahra Sethna from Collapse Life and I on Sunday for BOOK CHAT LIVE
We continue with the classic ‘Everything I Want To Do Is Illegal by Joel Salatin With the Solutions, work around and strategies to protect our food supplies.
1700 UK, do join us for another lively , informative conversation.
Susan, maybe you are already familiar with his book, To Bless the Space Between Us. His work has brought me great comfort through the years.
Love this. I have travelled a lot too... out of curiosity more than anything else, but I wish I had consciously blessed my travels, as John O’Donahue suggests in his poem. I would like to be more outwardly reverential in my approach to life. This poem serves as a beautiful gentle reminder. x x x
"Make sure, before you go,
To take the time
To bless your going forth..."