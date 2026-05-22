In Kyoto meeting a group of gorgeous musicians

I recently wrote about my travels and travails to South America . About the experience of how travel is changing even more dramatically than all the changes I have seen in my life time. (link below)

I used to love to travel and have been very fortunate to have been to many places on our beautiful earth. Now I am content to be home doing my local journeys. Still being a traveler and appreciating the words of John O’Donahue in today’s poem. Thanks to Paulette Bodeman and Maia Duerr for bringing this Poem to my attention.

For the Traveler by John O’Donahue

Every time you leave home,

Another road takes you

Into a world you were never in.



New strangers on other paths await.

New places that have never seen you

Will startle a little at your entry.

Old places that know you well

Will pretend nothing

Changed since your last visit.



When you travel, you find yourself

Alone in a different way,

More attentive now

To the self you bring along,

Your more subtle eye watching

You abroad; and how what meets you

Touches that part of the heart

That lies low at home:



How you unexpectedly attune

To the timbre in some voice,

Opening in conversation

You want to take in

To where your longing

Has pressed hard enough

Inward, on some unsaid dark,

To create a crystal of insight

You could not have known

You needed

To illuminate

Your way.



When you travel,

A new silence

Goes with you,

And if you listen,

You will hear

What your heart would

Love to say.



A journey can become a sacred thing:

Make sure, before you go,

To take the time

To bless your going forth,

To free your heart of ballast

So that the compass of your soul

Might direct you toward

The territories of spirit

Where you will discover

More of your hidden life,

And the urgencies

That deserve to claim you.



May you travel in an awakened way,

Gathered wisely into your inner ground;

That you may not waste the invitations

Which wait along the way to transform you.



May you travel safely, arrive refreshed,

And live your time away to its fullest;

Return home more enriched, and free

To balance the gift of days which call you.

With Love and Solidarity,



Do join Zahra Sethna from Collapse Life and I on Sunday for BOOK CHAT LIVE

We continue with the classic ‘Everything I Want To Do Is Illegal by Joel Salatin With the Solutions, work around and strategies to protect our food supplies.

1700 UK, do join us for another lively , informative conversation.