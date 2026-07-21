A self -help book for living fully and beautifully in a collapsing world.

Collapse was never a popular subject, but at least more people are talking about it now. As today I share with you the BOOK CHAT I did with Sarah Wilson about her new book.

I EAT THE STARS .

Do watch and add your comments as I know many of you are also in the “This is Precious’ community and have been reading this book.

Here are some of my thoughts and why I still recommend reading this book even though I disagree with some of the premises its based on.

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Structure of the book

Sarah’s book is mapping her own journey of ‘collapse’ discovery from the over 200 podcast guests and books she read. Along with her considerable community (60,000) here on Substack. Sarah serialised each chapter over a number of weeks. She says the book is informed by the questions and comments shared as she fathomed out the “everythingness” going on around her in real time.

A kaleidoscope of ideas

This book does not follow a linear path or intend to as Sarah calls it a ‘kaleidoscope of ideas’. As no one expert, theory or explainer could possibly hold it all. She says this might strike some readers as messy , complex and chaotic at times.

I wondered how accessible someone new to Sarah and Collapse would find this book. Reading some of the reviews it seems some struggled and did not find it helpful, whilst others did.

Serialisation V’s Book

I know my reading the serialisation each week or so influenced my thinking about this book. I think it could have benefited by having an over arching story/idea to connect the 26 themes or short chapters. As the book did come across as random and stream of consciousness at times.

I preferred following the serialisation as part of that community with Sarah’s personal stories, along with the numerous wonderful quotes and references. The whole process was more of an interactive blog and inquiry. This is then very challenging to wrangle into a book.

Still we need books about coming to terms with what is going on and how we shape and choose our future. There is work and conscious intention needed individually and collectively for us to flourish going forward.

Where we differ

Sarah believes that the ‘Climate Crisis’ is the main reason for causing Collapse and our greatest threat. I am no longer wedded to the ‘Climate Crisis ‘ story for a number of reasons including my tracking of predictions that concerned me for over 20 years . If you would like to find out more about what changed my mind and beliefs I have put a link to the Courageous Conversation I had with Margaret Anna Alice recently.

Sarah does see other causes including technocracy and rising fascism but in no way sees them as planned or a deliberate dismantling of our societies, economies and freedoms. This is just the way societies fracture, fight and collapse; no one is ultimately responsible according to Sarah.

Coming to terms and being adult

Still this book is a courageous attempt to come to terms with living in the collapsing old world and the threatening new world that is emerging. Sarah riffs on how we are teenage in evolutionary terms and need to start adulting and do hard things.

How to do this and the suggested strategies to cope include making art, dancing, meditation, getting more right brain and being spiritual. Also tackling hard questions like how can I organise my finances to should I have children ?

These type of questions can keep us awake as we ponder or are anxious about our own lives in the uncertainties in an often overwhelming world. To have people who recognise and are willing to talk about real concerns is so valuable and courageous.

Above all finding purpose and to be of service is the best route through. Which is commendable and sound advice we can all follow. Sarah follows her own advice in offering this book in service. In our conversation she talks about being compelled to do this work, I am sure many of us recognise this as well.

What matters most now

In the end it does not matter who is right or wrong we both come to the realisation that is love and our humanity that matters. That being fully present in our lives is the antidote to fear and premature future anxiety .

We are returning to the ancient teachings and rituals of the ancestors not just for how they endured but as necessities for our evolution.

Taking responsibility for our health, our relationships and choices are life flourishing strategies for sanity and survival at any time. As is simplifying and withdrawing our energies and money from systems that do not serve life. Preparing us for simpler lives, this also dismantles dysfunctional systems that do not serve us .

In conclusion

I think Sarah is very successful in how she has nurtured this book into being and in holding a large community through the process. A major achievement is her reaching an audience that is outside the preppers and alternatives, to mostly women, many activists and many questioning their own purpose especially when arriving at that midlife juncture.

I EAT THE STARS is now out on its own in the big wide world so it will be interesting to see how it fares. Collapse is not a popular subject, but for those looking for validation, a kindred spirit and strategies to cope I recommend this book.

Reading it and talking to Sarah certainly made me reflect on my own ‘collapse’ journey . About how I have changed not just my way of life but how I have changed. I am boldly going to say evolved to a much better version than before.

Based on this we both agree ‘collapse’ is a gift, a wake up call for us individually and collectively to shape up, roll up our sleeves and create futures worth living.

Let me know what you think about my conversation with Sarah and if appropriate your experience of reading the book or serialisation. I love hearing from you and this is how we keep the conversation going.

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BOOK CHAT will return in September, Zahra Sethna and I are curating a great reading list of books to support and inspire us. So do send any suggestions and stay in touch.

With Love and Solidarity ,

The Courageous Conversation with Margaret Anna Alice and her article we refer to.

Loosing my Religion by Margaret Anna Alice