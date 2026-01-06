Courageous Conversations

Domenic C. Scarcella
10m

> Are these the end days of the American Empire?

I hope so. I also hope no other empire -- including globalist political entities -- replaces it.

The Word Herder
1h

Yep, we're going down. We've been slipping down that slippery slope for decades.

Sadly, these events take so much from those with very little, but I am hoping We the Peeps can come together and help each other. The time for a lot of material possessions will surely be one of the first things to go... So I'm planning for that.

We say goodbye to the Old and Hello to the new, and the new may well be simply a feeling.

