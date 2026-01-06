I am delighted to tell you that Book Chat with the Zahra of Collapse Life is back LIVE this Sunday 11th January 17.30 GMT.

We are starting this season with an old classic “Reinventing Collapse” by Dmitry Orlov as it seems so timely now. Orlav witnessed the fall of the Soviet first hand and has experience of living in America. He brings his unique perspective on what can be learnt from the realities of an Empire that collapsed and the one that he forecast and is now underway in America.

Reinventing Collapse was a seminal book in my collapse journey and coming back to read it 12 years later it has not lost its relevancy and impact. I look forward to sharing the insights and lessons that Dmitry learnt first hand.

This is a provocative comparison between the fall of the Soviet Union and what Orlov saw as the coming decline of the American Empire. It has such resonance now as we witness the typical violence and theft that is symbolic of collapse and late stage capitalism. Are these the end days of the American Empire ?

What can we do ?

Answering questions around what helps people weather collapse ?

What are the practical and psychological aspects ?

Orlov’s answers defy conventional wisdom about preparedness , so do join us to as we take a deep dive into this book.

I will send you the link asap and let me know if you have also read this classic.

With Love and Solidarity,