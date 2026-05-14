Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Jody Day's avatar
Jody Day
4h

I love this framing, Susan! I see myself in a few of these, and that really brings a smile to my face, because that means there will be 'others like me' too :) I see myself in 'Threshold Guide' (I've always loved and have been drawn to threshold work); as a Connector/Weaver (a friend here in Ireland, introducing me to a new person said 'if I introduce you to Jody, I guarantee she'll have you in some kind of group in a month'!) and also as a Healer - my work with and for those who grieve what is lost seems to be part of the 'Death Medicine' I've been told my soul holds. I'm so looking forward to finding what Archetypes others identify with - and if you're in West Cork, let me know!

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1 reply by Susan Harley (M)
Camilla Sanderson's avatar
Camilla Sanderson
5h

Hi Susan,

This feels incredibly rich and timely. I especially love how you frame these archetypes not as identities to perform, but as relational offerings in service to community. The emphasis on complementary roles rather than individual survival feels deeply important for the times we’re in. I can feel echoes here too of the archetypal journeys that emerge across myth, psychology, and spiritual traditions — not as fixed roles, but as living patterns helping us navigate uncertainty, transformation, grief, and emergence. Beautiful work♥️🔥🙏🏼

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