Living on the precipice (my photo from Nepal)

We are in a transformative rite of passage, some call an Apocalypse , Collapse or just enshittification thanks to Cory Doctorow .

This is a long-haul battle we’re all in with wars , supply threats and societal failures . All increasing the urgency of having tools and strategies that can support us when there is no map to uncertain futures.

Asking each of us to adapt and grow in ways we cannot yet imagine. Calling us to rise to the challenge of finding our place between self and society that best reflects who we are and who we can become.

My goal is to stay out of fear, staying present with my loved ones and in my work. To be of service and contribute to thriving now and in the coming unknowns.

In trying to make sense of my best roles, I’ve been pondering something new for me that I’m calling the Archetypes of Resilience. What are the ancient and new roles that go into the enduring work of transformation, peace and survival ?

No single role is superior or more important than any other. Each of us is contributing and making a difference to change the world. By exploring these archetypes we can acknowledge how our skills and personalities can best contribute to the whole. Rather than dissociating into overwhelm, panicking or despair these archetypes offer a way to explore how we are working individually for the greater good.

First let’s talk about what archetypes are (from Greek archetypos, “original pattern”). Then what they can do for us individually and collectively in the challenges and opportunities of collapse and emergence.

Have a read through my suggestions and do suggest your own to add to our repertoire. See which Archetypes resonate for you and those that are inactive or unfamiliar.

Archetypes are always present in our personal and collective psyche both consciously and most often unconsciously. We live in an archetypal universe with seen and unseen patterns of values , beliefs and behaviours. We all have a collections of archetypes with some more dominant than others. The ideal is to have rich diversity, capacity and range.

Which two archetypes here most speak to you and the work you’re called to do ?

In my younger years I had a victim archetype until its patterns and shadow became conscious. Then I recognised why and how ‘victim’ had served me , but no longer did. My warrior archetype has got me into trouble many times , it has also motivated some major transformations in my life. Now I am easing into elder hood, not fighting anymore and aspiring to the Mystic Archetype.

The Past , Present and Future

In previous times of adversity our ancestors turned to stories, to myths, legends and religions all of which contained archetypes. So archetypes are culturally deeply embedded since the first story was told with its heroes, victims and villains.

“archetypes as universal patterns living in the collective unconscious.”Carl Jung

We can also create and access archetypes because Archetypes as more than frameworks or stories ; they are dynamic identities with agency that can transition us through societal upheavals .

What unites all of these archetypes below is that they are fundamentally relational — they are about what you offer to community. We all have our beautiful assignment now which are far bigger than just what we do for ourselves. The most resilient individuals and communities in historical collapses have combined several of these archetypes rather than relying on just one. Meaning there is no hierarchy , all have value and are needed now.

The Stoic

Focuses on what is within your control through the management of thoughts and emotions by Stoic practices. This ancient philosophy is about character building and strategies for having a purposeful, good life. Here the Stoic Archetype is about living in service to the greater good.

In collapse scenarios this is arguably the most resilient Archetype with an acceptance of reality. This prevents panic, conserves energy, and maintains dignity in adversity. Book:-The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday

The Threshold Guide

“Threshold Guide isn’t a job title, or a certification, or a role you adopt because you want to be useful. It is a way of thinking that holds dual vision. It’s a way of witnessing what is composting, while tending what is sprouting. It’s refusing both the bureaucrat’s fix and the doomer’s surrender. It’s building narratives and telling stories for those who can feel the shift but cannot yet name it”. Thanks to Michael Haupt for this Archetype

The Mystic without a Monastery

Wants to spread light as transcendence to higher consciousness for self and the collective. Being Spiritual not religious and believing a world of Enlightenment is underway . That we are in Kairos time, a window of cosmic opportunity where everything is changing and possible.

The endings of Kali Yuga is the fourth and final age in the Hindu cosmological cycle, characterised as a "dark age" of moral, spiritual, and physical decline. The Mystic Archetype is Love and Light to change the world.

The Craftsperson / The Maker

The person who produces real, tangible things — who has practical skills for food, shelter, clothes, tools, medicine. Societies in collapse always rediscover the worth of people who can make things. Crafts that are mostly hobbies now , sewing, gardening cooking etc become vital to life and take on a new value.

The Scout/Prophet

Being ahead sensing and seeing what is coming before others do. Being a Scout or even a prophet with future insight that you want to share. Willing to sound the alarm in the hope others respond, act and prepare. Figures like Rachel Carson — who warned about Environmental degredation decades before the mainstream caught up — fit this archetype. Prophets can easily be dismissed but on a dangerous journey Scouts are valued.

The Connector / The Weaver

Collapse like capitalism creates isolation and the individual fight for survival. The Connector builds and weaves networks, relationships, and trust together . Organising is a key skill , as is managing social capital in groups. Recognising that community becomes the true currency when formal systems fail. Community is more than infrastructure it is built from formal and informal relationships. Historically, tight-knit religious communities, ethnic enclaves, and trade guilds survived collapses that destroyed individuals. Book :- Holding Change by Adrienne Marie Brown.

The Trickster

Found in: Loki, Hermes, Coyote, Anansi

Works in the cracks between world , is a necessary disrupter for change and transition. Bends rules, uses humour , wit and the unconventional. Thrives in chaos where rigid systems break down. In practical terms this is the person who finds creative workarounds, arbitrages broken systems, and adapts rapidly. Not always morally coherent but practically very effective in collapse.

The Healer

Medical and psychological knowledge becomes extraordinarily valuable as institutional healthcare systems become inaccessible or untrustworthy. This goes beyond physical medicine — the Healer also addresses community trauma, grief, and the psychological toll of systemic breakdown. Traditional herbalism, midwifery, and mental health support all fall under this archetype.

The Teacher

Preserves, transmits, and teaches knowledge. In the Dark Ages it was monks who preserved learning, provided sanctuary and sustenance. Today it could be someone who understands how to grow food without industrial inputs, how to purify water, how to build, or how to teach children without institutional schooling. Knowledge hoarded is lost; knowledge transmitted survives.

The Warrior

This archetype is about protection , the willingness to defend what matters. Cultivating the strength and clarity to set boundaries and act decisively when others are paralysed. Communities in collapse need people willing to take responsibility for direction, protection and decisions . This is why warriors were often chosen as leader. This is wise strength that inspires and connects is not coercive or cruel.

The Elder / The Future Ancestor

Eldering is a function rather than an identity or an age thing. It is about being on a steep learning curve as a cultural worker for the times you are in. Participating as moral, cultural and spiritual obligation to be of service. This is devotional work, legacy offerings without attachment to outcome and results. Joanna Macy , David Greber and Caroline Myss exemplify this for me. The Elder connects present crisis to historical patterns, preventing both panic and naive optimism.

The Grief Worker

Collapse involves enormous collective loss — of identity, certainty, prosperity, and loved ones. This archetype is the person who can go into the darkness of grief and loss without being destroyed by it, and help others do the same. Societies that cannot grieve well tend to turn their unprocessed pain into violence or scapegoating. This archetype prevents that. Book:- The Wild Edge of Sorrow by Frances Weller.

The Witch /Magician

Withcraft, astrology, ghosts, and fairies were firmly anchored in dominant early understandings of the world. That there are supernatural forces that influence our lives. That animism and our part in the natural world is integral to our health and well being. Many find daily self care practices , rituals and the idea of magic sustaining in collapsing times. Historically those who were often called witches were healers, midwifes and those with the courage to go against the mainstream dogma and religious persecution. Book :- Spells for the Apocalypse by Carmen Spagnola

The Apocaloptimist with thanks to Margaret Anna Alice

A blend of apocalyptic and optimism. This is the person who is creating parallel structures because the official ones are corrupt, ineffectual or have collapsed entirely. They believe Underground schools, shadow economies, mutual aid networks, clandestine communication and alternative technologies are our future. . The Apocaloptimist fans the flames of new possibilities by providing viable alternatives to the main stream. They explore ways of making a functioning society alive beneath the surface of the old system.

The Trader/Black Marketeer

This archetype understands deals, exchange and what’s of value. In collapse, formal currency systems become unreliable and barter networks emerge. The Trader see’s profit opportunities and can also facilitate necessities for those in need. Our ancient ancestors had traders and exchanges of different resources long before cities and markets. This archetype maintains the connective tissue of economic life when institutions fail or become restrictive.

The Refugee / The Migrant

One of the most psychologically complex archetypes. The person who has already lost everything, crossed borders, rebuilt from nothing carries within them the lived knowledge of survival under the worst conditions. Historically, refugee and migrant communities have shown extraordinary resilience and adaptability precisely because they have no illusions about the permanence of systems. This archetype carries the hard-won wisdom that settled, comfortable communities lack entirely. Book:- Nation of Strangers by Ece Temelkuran

The Midwife

Distinct from the Healer — this is specifically the archetype of someone who assists birth and new beginnings under difficult conditions. Metaphorically as much as literally. Every collapse eventually gives way to something new, and the Midwife is the person skilled at helping new structures, communities, and ways of living emerge from the wreckage. They are future-oriented while remaining grounded in present reality. Book:- Outgrowing Modernity by Vanessa Andreotti, PhD

In conclusion

I could keep going as there is The Story Teller , The Dreamer , The Mother and Father archetypes plus others I could add. There will probably be a part two so let me know of the Archetypes you would add to these suggestions.

Also any that resonate with you in your beautiful assignment , gifts and work.

I have not included ‘The Prepper’ or ‘Survivalist in this list as I don’t think they are helpful to us and they will not sustain us in the long haul of Collapse.

What distinguishes these archytypes from mere survivalism — is that they are all assets to self and others. They are about what you offer to community, not just what you secure for yourself. The purely self-sufficient individual is actually one of the weakest archetypes in genuine collapse — historically it is always networks of complementary roles that survive and regenerate.

This is our future , our roles within our family, communities and where we find ourselves as conditions change. We cannot survive without each other. Without each of us contributing our gifts, whilst taking responsibility for ourselves and what we each offer.

Some interesting conversation questions this raises:

Which of these archetypes does your community currently lack, and which does it have in abundance ?

Who do you need to be and who do you need to be with in this time ?

With Love and Solidarity ,

Leave a comment

P.S How we can Bloom amongst the Doom 🌻 do join the inspiring Robin Motzer and I LIVE this Saturday at 1500 UK , 10.am ET

Then BOOK CHAT with Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life has a new Book to review,

‘Everything I want to do is Illegal’ by Joel Salatin LIVE Sunday at 1700 UK

ALL WELCOME 🎧 🖥️