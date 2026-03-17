Are We in A Planned or Inevitable Collapse ?

This weeks Book Chat about The Fourth Turning is Here by Neil Howe took an unexpected turn so do watch if you can. Thank you Sheila, Randolph Proksch, Cairney, Vania Terzopoulou, Christine Mose and Dan Roach for participating.

Zahra Sethna from Collapse Life and I finished the review of the book with some really interesting inquiries into the books value and purpose .

Can it help us or is there another agenda to pacify us as victims of history ?

The Framework’s Real Value — and Its Real Problem

Howe’s model does something useful: it gives people a map during disorienting times. Maps matter especially when we are in uncharted territory . But the danger of any deterministic map is that it can quietly shift you from navigator to passenger.

The archetype framework in the book is particularly seductive because it feels personally meaningful — am I a Hero? A Prophet? or Artist ? — While simultaneously suggesting your role was assigned at birth. This could be a very specific kind of disempowerment dressed up as self-knowledge.

Coincidently I got an email from Tony Robbins’ today recommending The Fourth Turning Book. Tony says “before you panic about the future read this” ….

Then he goes on to the reframe the benefits of patterns that are outlined in the book as self development.

“if you can recognise the pattern you can use it.” Tony Robbins

But notice — he’s essentially admitting the framework’s default mode is to let it use you unless you can recognise it.

This line of reasoning came up during Book Chat from the following comment by Dan Roach

“Many people now believe that the world-changing events are well planned and executed by a millennia-old group of controlling elites. In this sense, this is actually all well planned, thus in the context of this book we non-elites are controlled to behave and think the way they want”.

The Bannon Problem Is Telling

This reminded me that Steve Bannon finding Howe’s first book with William Strauss useful is genuinely revealing. Bannon isn’t a fatalist apprently — he’s an accelerationist. He didn’t read the Fourth Turning and think “well, crisis is inevitable, let’s wait.” He read it as an operational manual — a playbook for how to push people through a crisis toward a predetermined outcome.

Just like Naomi Klein outlines in the seminal book The Shock Doctrine.

The asymmetry is everything:

If elites read these frameworks as tools for engineering consent, and everyone else reads them as reasons to accept inevitability — the framework itself becomes an instrument of control.

This takes Dan Roach’s insight sharpened to a point as we discussed on Sunday. It doesn’t require a millennia-old conspiracy to be true although it proably is. It just requires that those with power and long planning horizons act, while everyone else adjusts.

On the 2030 Convergence

In the book Howe’s 2030-2033 predicts the crisis will peak then end.

Making similarities with Agenda 2030, the WEF’s timeline, the UN’s SDGs which can be read in at least two ways…

Reading One — Convergence without conspiracy: Multiple institutions independently identified similar demographic, technological, ecological and economic pressures reaching critical thresholds in this window. The dates align because the underlying stresses are real, not because there’s a single hand on the tiller.

Reading Two — The self-fulfilling architecture: Powerful actors who read the same historical literature now share a common planning horizon. They organise to make their vision and world view a reality ensuring they stay in control. Crisis becomes a managed transition rather than an accident.

The Collapse window is real; who shapes what comes out the other side is the question. The post crisis Spring producing systems that most people would not choose or we choose our own vision.

What should be preserved, what allowed to collapse, and who decides?

If the mega crisis is genuinely an opening rather than just an ending, then passivity is the one thing that guarantees the outcome is decided by someone else.

A few things worth holding onto:

Institutions worth preserving are those with distributed accountability — where power can be checked from below, not just above

The “spring” being prepared by those with the longest planning horizons is being designed for efficiency and control , not for human flourishing or freedom — those are very different things

Your role isn’t determined by birth year or archetype — it’s determined by what you do with the awareness you have now

The Real Tony Robbins Reframe

“Recognise the pattern so you can use it” — yes. But the deeper version is:

Recognise that the pattern itself might be a managed narrative, and that your awareness of that is precisely what those managing it would prefer you didn’t have.

You are in this conversation — asking these questions, being informed and being discerning . You are already doing something most people aren’t. That matters. Not because awareness alone changes history, but because our individual and collective agency does .

So over to you now, let us know in the comments if you think we are in a planned or inevitable collapse ?

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I will finish with the words and wisdom of Hannah Arendt

“Every revolution looked impossible before it happened and inevitable after it happened”.

With Love and Solidarity,

P.S We will be talking about Food on Book Chat Next week Sunday at 17.30 UK LIVE. Do join us as we discuss the fragility of the global food system in war. How rising energy costs, fertiliser shortages, and fragile supply chains are already reshaping how food is controlled , produced and distributed.

Inspired by the book ‘Fiat Food’ by Mark Lysiak and Saifedean Ammous. This book was a revelation to me and I recommend reading it. Although reading it is not necessary. As we begin to explore how the modern food system became entangled with financial markets, industrial agriculture, and geopolitical power.

Please be sure to join us for LIVE BOOK CHAT, since the question of food is central to our survival. We can keep warm and not drive, but we can’t stop eating….

Until then, thank you to everyone who joins these weekly conversations and for reading this. We’re truly grateful for your thoughtful insights and your commitment to keeping informed as we support each other.

Looking forward to talking about food — see you next week.