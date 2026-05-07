A spring day on the moors, fertility, life and renewal abound.

Some light relief is here as the days warm and get longer in this hemisphere. That is why I have chosen to share an uplifting poem called ‘Today’ by Billy Collins. We have been celebrating the joys of Beltane, May Day and a glorious full moon.

Also to tell you that I am going to be having a LIVE with the amazing and inspiring Robin Motzer on Saturday at 3.pm UK time 10.am ET. So join us with your morning coffee or afternoon tea.

Robin is a Writer, Artist , Story Teller , Poet, Activist ,Teacher and Photographer. She is passionate about the interactions of Health and Nature in practical actions. Robin is the creator of Regeneration for Soils and Soul’s with the vision to make this initiative Nation Wide. Do come on Saturday to find out more, especially about how you can benefit by being involved in this life changing project.

Here is this weeks Poetry of Resistance

Today

BY BILLY COLLINS

If ever there were a spring day so perfect,

so uplifted by a warm intermittent breeze

that it made you want to throw

open all the windows in the house

and unlatch the door to the canary’s cage,

indeed, rip the little door from its jamb,

a day when the cool brick paths

and the garden bursting with peonies

seemed so etched in sunlight

that you felt like taking

a hammer to the glass paperweight

on the living room end table,

releasing the inhabitants

from their snow-covered cottage

so they could walk out,

holding hands and squinting

into this larger dome of blue and white,

well, today is just that kind of day.

Wishing you just that kind of fabulous day,

With Love and Solidarity,