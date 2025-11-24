Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
2d

Thank you, as always, Susan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Collapse Life's avatar
Collapse Life
2d

The perfect poem for this age. Thank you for sharing it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Harley
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Susan Harley
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture