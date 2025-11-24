The Farmers Manifesto for coming generations, Chagfood our local CSA.

A oldie but golden poem for you this week from the late great Wendall Berry.

This poem seemed perfect and phrophetic when crazy people are going about what they call ‘tokenizing’ the planet. Meaning digitally accounting for everyone one of us , every creature, tree and resource . Not for protection but for profit.

If you find this hard to believe , go to the link at the end and read all about it . The idiots at The World Economic Forum (WEF) are very clear in their intentions and plans. These masquerade under sustainability , climate and saving the planet, but it’s about resource control, including us.

This is where Digital ID leads, it will imprison us in a technological nightmare of control.

“Tokenization offers a new model of digital asset ownership that enhances transparency, efficiency and accessibility”.

The more of us who know of their plans and actions , the more we can laugh , dismiss and refuse to go along with this desecration our home.

So back to sanity with the images, wise insights and joys of this poem by Wendell Berry.

Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front

Love the quick profit, the annual raise,

vacation with pay. Want more

of everything ready-made. Be afraid

to know your neighbors and to die.

And you will have a window in your head.

Not even your future will be a mystery

any more. Your mind will be punched in a card

and shut away in a little drawer.

When they want you to buy something

they will call you. When they want you

to die for profit they will let you know.



So, friends, every day do something

that won’t compute. Love the Lord.

Love the world. Work for nothing.

Take all that you have and be poor.

Love someone who does not deserve it.

Denounce the government and embrace

the flag.

Hope to live in that free republic for which it stands.

Give your approval to all you cannot

understand. Praise ignorance, for what man

has not encountered he has not destroyed.



Ask the questions that have no answers.

Invest in the millennium. Plant sequoias.

Say that your main crop is the forest

that you did not plant,

that you will not live to harvest.

Say that the leaves are harvested

when they have rotted into the mold.

Call that profit. Prophesy such returns.



Put your faith in the two inches of humus

that will build under the trees

every thousand years.

Listen to carrion – put your ear

close, and hear the faint chattering

of the songs that are to come.



Expect the end of the world. Laugh.

Laughter is immeasurable. Be joyful

though you have considered all the facts.



So long as women do not go cheap

for power, please women more than men.

Ask yourself: Will this satisfy

a woman satisfied to bear a child?

Will this disturb the sleep

of a woman near to giving birth?



Go with your love to the fields.

Lie down in the shade. Rest your head

in her lap. Swear allegiance

to what is nighest your thoughts.



As soon as the generals and the politicos

can predict the motions of your mind,

lose it. Leave it as a sign

to mark the false trail, the way

you didn’t go. Be like the fox

who makes more tracks than necessary,

some in the wrong direction.

Practice resurrection.



(from The Country of Marriage, 1973, Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, Inc)

So dear companions, every day do something

that won’t compute.

With Love and Devotion,

P.S If you haven’t discovered the staggering writing of Tamara , I encourage you to do so. You will be inspired to dream and imagine more as resistance .

The Tokenisation of the planet by the World Economic Forum

Spread the word that this is happening and must be stopped. Thank you…

