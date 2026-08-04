Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Camilla Sanderson's avatar
Camilla Sanderson
10h

p.s. our Buddhist monk neighbors often speak about how when we're *attached* or *identified* with our views and opinions, we may often cause suffering for self and others ♥️🔥🙏

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Camilla Sanderson's avatar
Camilla Sanderson
10hEdited

Hi Susan,

thanks for the shout out♥️🔥🙏 (and I hope it's okay for me to include this link for your readers to where the above quote from me comes from: https://camillasanderson.substack.com/p/my-new-book)

A book I'm reading now and thoroughly enjoying is Our Ancestors Want Us to Be Mushrooms: Wisdom for Living in Balance with the Planet and Each Other by Madison Murphy Barney. I love her upbeat approach, and her focus on beauty and delight, and how she actually says and I shared this quote in Notes:

"Let me be clear: Community is a pain in the ass.”

This made me laugh out loud.

“However, we need each other to thrive. So, we have to learn to live in this gray area. We have to want connection even when it pisses us off. We have to base our movements on true relationships. Every time we bypass this step, we fail each other.

So often, I think we flatten history. We idealize it, swear it off, or repeat it, but we rarely allow it to have the same texture as our everyday lives. I like to think of my Ancestors gossiping while foraging and holding on to petty grudges.

When we idealize the communal living of the past, we do a disservice to our modern community-building experiments.

We over-romanticize what it is like to truly live with each other.

We erase the inconveniences our Ancestors faced while living together.

Doing so discounts the challenges they overcame and the strength and commitment it took to choose each other despite these challenges.”

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