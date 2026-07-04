Celebrating , remembering and knowing this empire is dying ♥️
The Poetry of Resitance
On this auspicious day when celebrations, parties and fireworks will abound. I am remembering all those who did the unsung work of Empire Building. I am remembering those who were slaves and those who still are .
I am remembering all the people who lived on the lands mostly peaceably for thousands of years. I am remembering all those who died and still die because they were in the way.
I am remembering ancestors who left the oppression of the British Empire to start another one. I am remembering the days of Empire are numbered , not in days, perhaps it will be generations but change is underway.
I am remembering how much has already changed. I am remembering how much has been revealed and how many more are seeing through the veils.
I am remembering the young, the neighbours, the service people and all who are saying I will no longer believe your lies and ignore what is happening.
I am remembering the power of poetry, the power of words. I am remembering our power as together we are creating better ways of living. I am remembering this will not come through hope it will come through our actions , our creations and our love for the flourishing of life . I am remembering all of this is what I am celebrating today.
This is why I have chosen this poem to share with you ♥️
A New National Anthem by Ada Limon from the Hurting Kind
The truth is, I’ve never cared for the National
Anthem. If you think about it, it’s not a good
song. Too high for most of us with “the rockets
red glare” and then there are the bombs.
(Always, always, there is war and bombs.)
Once, I sang it at homecoming and threw
even the tenacious high school band off key.
But the song didn’t mean anything, just a call
to the field, something to get through before
the pummeling of youth. And what of the stanzas
we never sing, the third that mentions “no refuge
could save the hireling and the slave”?
Perhaps, the truth is, every song of this country
has an unsung third stanza, something brutal
snaking underneath us as we blindly sing
the high notes with a beer sloshing in the stands
hoping our team wins.
Don’t get me wrong, I do
like the flag, how it undulates in the wind
like water, elemental, and best when it’s humbled,
brought to its knees, clung to by someone who
has lost everything, when it’s not a weapon,
when it flickers, when it folds up so perfectly
you can keep it until it’s needed, until you can
love it again, until the song in your mouth feels
like sustenance, a song where the notes are sung
by even the ageless woods, the short-grass plains,
the Red River Gorge, the fistful of land left
unpoisoned, that song that’s our birthright,
that’s sung in silence when it’s too hard to go on,
that sounds like someone’s rough fingers weaving
into another’s, that sounds like a match being lit
in an endless cave, the song that says my bones
are your bones, and your bones are my bones,
and isn’t that enough ?
I wish you joy in your day and whatever you are remembering and celebrating,
Be truth, be powerful,
Thanks for being in Courageous Conversations Subscribe for free to receive new posts, poetry and LIVE BOOK CHATS
What’s coming next :-
With the 4th July and all that entails BOOK CHAT is having a Summer detour to watch a film Idiocracy Film free link
We thought it would be fun to watch a satire of the future, that has insights into the present. Do watch, it’s silly and funny with some very acute observations given it was made over 20 years ago. Do join us Sunday 5th at 17.30 UK
I will be sharing my experiences of the Spiritual Ecology Retreat with Robin Motzer of Wildlands on Wednesday the 8th July 9.am Central and 3pm UK
Margaret Anna Alice in Courageous Conversation about The Climate Change Story on Friday 17th July at 17.30 UK and 09.30 PST
Sarah Wilson is coming on BOOK CHAT 19th July to talk about her new book ‘I Eat The Stars’ We start talking about this book on the 12th July in preparation.
You continue to inspire me, Susan, not only with your courageous conversations but also with your courageous heart.
Thank you Susan, this one gave me a lump in my throat. xo