Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
14h

You continue to inspire me, Susan, not only with your courageous conversations but also with your courageous heart.

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1 reply by Susan Harley
Gillian & Li'l Bean's avatar
Gillian & Li'l Bean
6h

Thank you Susan, this one gave me a lump in my throat. xo

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