Courage , rebellion and the role of spiritual practices,

We continue our journey through this liminal space , crossing thresholds in our inner and outer landscapes . Having the wisdom to stop occasionally and take stock of how far we have travelled and how much is being transformed. That is why today I offer you the wise words of John O’Donahue who wrote lots about thresholds and as the Irish call it ‘thin places’ .

Thank you to karinakreminski for reminding me of this and for her suggestion to look at the work of Turner and the rituals indigenous people have for liminal times. I will be doing that and reporting back.

Today I also offer a most enjoyable conversation I had with Robin Motzer this week. We explored her work, moving into an ancestral farm and our spiritual practices. We also got rebellious talking about how we resist, create and live in resistance to the authoritarian forces of compliance.

There are more Courageous Conversations coming up , Margaret Anna Alice and I will be talking about how our views on the Climate Crisis have changed .LIVE Friday 17th July at 17.30 UK

Then Sarah Wilson is coming on BOOK CHAT LIVE to talk about her new book I EAT THE STARS on Sunday 19th July at 17.30 UK

Now let’s soak up Wisdom from JohnO’Donahue taken from “Benedictus” (“To Bless The Space Between Us” in the U.S.)

A threshold is not a simple boundary;

it is a frontier that divides two different territories, rhythms and atmospheres.

Indeed, it is a lovely testimony to the fullness and integrity of an experience

or a stage of life that it intensifies towards the end into a real frontier

that cannot be crossed without the heart being passionately engaged and woken up.

At this threshold a great complexity of emotion comes alive:

confusion, fear, excitement, sadness, hope.

This is one reason why such vital crossings were always clothed in ritual.

It is wise in your own life to be able to recognize and acknowledge the key thresholds:

to take your time, to feel all the varieties of presence that accrue there,

to listen inwards with complete attention until you hear the inner voice calling you forward.

The time has come to cross.

To acknowledge and cross a new threshold is always a challenge.

It demands courage and also a sense of trust in whatever is emerging.

This becomes essential when a threshold opens suddenly in front of you,

one for which you had no preparation.

This could be illness, suffering or loss.

Because we are so engaged with the world,

we usually forget how fragile life can be and how vulnerable we always are.

It takes only a couple of seconds for a life to change irreversibly.

Suddenly you stand on completely strange ground

and a new course of life has to be embraced.

Especially at such times we desperately need blessing and protection.

You look back at the life you have lived up to a few hours before,

and it suddenly seems so far away.

Think for a moment how, across the world, someone’s life has just changed –

irrevocably, permanently, and not necessarily for the better –

and everything that was once so steady, so reliable, must now find a new way of unfolding.

Though we know one another’s names and recognize one another’s faces,

we never know what destiny shapes each life.

The script of individual destiny is secret;

it is hidden behind and beneath the sequence of happenings

that is continually unfolding for us.

Each life is a mystery that is never finally available to the mind’s light or questions.

That we are here is a huge affirmation; somehow life needed us and wanted us to be.

To sense and trust this primeval acceptance can open a vast spring of trust within the heart.

It can free us into a natural courage that casts out fear and opens up our lives

to become voyages of discovery, creativity, and compassion.

No threshold need be a threat, but rather an invitation and a promise.

Whatever comes, the great sacrament of life will remain faithful to us,

blessing us always with visible signs of invisible grace.

We merely need to trust,

Thank you as always for reading and journeying along with me. Please leave your comments about Thresholds, my conversation with Robin or anything else in this post.

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Tomorrow I will be doing BOOK CHAT solo as Zahra is travelling , so do come and make it a conversation. I EAT THE STARS is the book in review and it seems people either love it or hate it. Come along and express your views on ‘Collapse’ , whether you are reading along or not. Sunday LIVE at 17.30 UK.

With Love and Solidarity,