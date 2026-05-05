Creating 'Lifehouses' at the end of this world,

It was great to be back on Book Chat with my friend Zahra Sethna, thanks to everyone who joined us. We are reading “Lifehouse’ by Adam Greenfield published in 2024. Lots to talk about from the examples given in the book about self organised help in short and long haul emergences.

Why is taking care of ourselves a threat to Governments and Capitalism ?

Greenfield draws lessons from the Occupy Sandy disaster relief effort , the Black Panthers Survival Programmes , Solidarity networks of crisis-era Greece, municipalise Spain and self governing Rojava in Syria. All showing how local power and self organising can support ordinary people when the state fails in its obligations. All were a threat and most were subjected to intense opposition by the establishment or continue to be as with Rojava fighting for its survival in Syria now.

Is this Mutual Aid or Short Emergency help ?

Do watch the talk as we explore these topic and ask can this book help us and our communities weather uncertain futures ?

There were more questions than answers raised …

– Can mutual aid actually scale beyond emergencies?

– What happens when contribution isn’t equal or voluntary?

– Who decides what’s “fair” when survival is on the line?

It was an interesting exercise in unpacking a book filled with premises both Zahra and I questioned and often disagreed with . Especially the arguments Greenfield outlined in the Introduction for what he calls the Long Emergency.

Watch the replay and decide for yourself — is this book useful and supportive for what we need to guide us through as institutions fail ? Life is getting tougher in the collapsing of the old world and we do need strategies for cooperation and survival. .

Next Sunday LIVE 17.30 UK we will explore the chapters on Collective Power and Beyond Hope. Do join us and give your thoughts, questions and solutions .

I did mention my experiences of travelling in Argentina recently and the post about it is getting a lot of reactions. Link below if you missed it.

Also do comment and let us know about what “Lifehouse’s’ you already have or are creating. I am putting mine in the comments ..

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With Love and Solidarity,

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