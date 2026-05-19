Sunday’s Book Chat hit a nerve — and the book title *Everything I Want to Do Is Illegal* tells you exactly why. Published in 2007 its subtitled “War Stories from the Local Front making this book even more relevant today.. So do watch and add your thoughts to this most important subject FOOD.

Thank you to everyone who showed up and made it such a rich, informative conversation. Here’s what we got into:-

The big question: Is the systematic dismantling of small farms a deliberate act — warfare waged for profit and the control of a sick, dependent population ? We didn’t shy away from it. We went further: are processed foods making us chronically ill, funnelling us into an industrial medical complex just as captured as the food system itself ?

The author: Joel Salatin is a hero to many — especially in the US — for his unflinching defence of food freedom. His books are a practical lifeline for small farmers drowning in hostile regulation.

Having grown vegetables myself, I have nothing but awe for those who do this work every day. Just growing , nurturing and harvesting is enough to worry about without bureaucracy breathing down your neck.

This book came via Zahra, who has interviewed Joel for Collapse Life . She also met him in person at The Rogue Food Conference. This connection brought a wonderful depth of personal insight from Zahra to the discussion.

Here is some of what we covered:

Raw milk and how its health benefits are supressed— including possible protection against dementia. Research that was stopped, it seems, because it threatened the wrong interests.

A1 vs A2 cows. Industrial A1 breeds yield 10,200 litres/year (US) versus 7,900 (UK). Heritage A2 Jersey Cows for raw milk : 2,500–3,000. The trade-off is written into the numbers and profits made. Figures According to DEFRA UK 2020 (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs),

The raw milk legal maze — you can sell raw butter and yogurt in shops but not the milk itself; you can ship it in the UK but not in the US because of zoning laws. We traced this absurdity back through poor animal husbandry, pasteurisation politics and regulatory capture.

Land grabs. Bill Gates V’s Jeremy Clarkson. The benefits of eating dirt. Plant vs carnivore diets — and the inconvenient question of what happens to livestock in an all-plant world.

The Amish and the use of glyphosate held some surprises as did other examples.

Food is life. It is also freedom — and that freedom is under sustained attack. Supporting local farmers, CSAs, co-ops and independent food businesses is not a lifestyle choice right now. It is a stance and necessity as our food systems are under the biggest threat in our lifetimes.

In next Sunday’s BOOK CHAT LIVE we turn to solutions — the ingenious workarounds Joel has developed to keep his farm viable, his animals healthy and his customers thriving.

Do join us. And there is a possibility that Joel himself may join us at a later date, which would be quite something.

I welcome reading your thoughts and comments on this most important of subjects. The food we eat, and our freedom to choose.

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Thanks again to all who participated including Rachel Wild Christine Mose Robin Motzer and Randolph Proksch who I know were there 🙏

With Love and Solidarity,