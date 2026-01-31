A Spanish field of dreams at dawn by me .

I am pre scheduling this as hopefully I will be in Morocco on holiday this week.

The poem I have chosen spoke to me about grasping and where to place my energies now . About knowing what is in my control and what isn’t as a conscious practice of discernment for peace of mind.

Let it Go by Danna Faulds

Let go of the ways you thought life would unfold, the holding of plans or dreams or expectations – Let it all go.

Save your strength to swim with the tide.

The choice to fight what is here before you now will only result in struggle, fear, and desperate attempts to flee from the very energy you long for.

Let go. Let it all go and flow with the grace that washes through your days whether you received it gently or with all your quills raised to defend against invaders.

Take this on faith; the mind may never find the explanations that it seeks, but you will move forward nonetheless.

Let go, and the wave’s crest will carry you to unknown shores, beyond your wildest dreams or destinations.

Let it all go and find the place of rest and peace, and certain transformation.

Short, sweet and full of wisdom that warrants repetition when you feel pulled or overwhelmed because there is always a place of peace inside you.

Let me know if this is relevant and if it resonated with how you are currently.

With Love and Devotion,

