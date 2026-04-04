Food , Health, Corruption and how Bitcoin fixes it with Matthew Lysiak

Here is the recording from my conversation with the delightful Matthew Lysiak on Thursday. Thank to everyone who joined us for this informative and honest discussion on food, politics and health.

Matthew is author of ‘Fiat Food’ one of the most influential books my husband and I have read in recent times. The book uncovers what could be the greatest conspiracy of our times as it affected the health of millions and still does ….

One phrase that really stood out for me is “Governments can withstand corruption and wars but not rising food prices”. Matthew gives examples of the many historic times when rising food prices have brought riots and disruption.

This really resonated with what’s happening now and left me wondering about what will happen next ….

As George Mombiot writes in this Guardian article on 25th March 2026

“Cascading failure across the global food system is a real and horrific possibility, which most governments are doing nothing to avert.”

George calls this a Potential Termination Event and as a Vegan he has previously called for a plant and microbial diet as the solution.

“For the first time since the Neolithic, thanks to the possibilities created by microbial protein and fat, we have the opportunity to transform not only our food system but our entire relationship to the living world.” — Monbiot.

This is the opposite of what Matthew advocates for and practices in his own life. I encourage you to watch/listen to our conversation and let me know what you think of Matthew’s 30 day challenge ... in the comments .

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Book Chat Tomorrow is going to be around a very fundamental question …as we continue our review of ‘The SHTF Anthology, Survival Lessons from the Balkan Wars’ by Selco Bogovic.

What kind of human being do I choose to become as the structures I relied on begin to fail ?

How will I be healthy, helpful, capable and skilled ?

Let’s talk about and share views on resilience, spirit and the practical to support us going forward. This is your invitation to the virtual campfire LIVE with Zahra from Collapse Life and I .

Book Chat LIVE

With Love and Solidarity,

References

Fiat Food by Matthew Lysiak

George Mombiot Guardian

The SHTF Anthology

I raise the fundamental question of ‘who do I choose to be ?’ in this post.