The white rose—symbol of peace, of purity, of resistance. The White Rose movement in Nazi Germany, started by students who refused to be silent. The white rose as remembrance, as defiance, as hope against brutality. Given to me by the Nurse from Gaza ❤️‍🩹

My meetings with the rebels and the spirit of resistance all started at the parking machine in the station. The machine was broken and three of us stood trapped between the need to park and the mandatory apps.

“This is dreadful we are being forced to use an app” started the conversation.

We all agreed the lack of choice, the elimination of cash and how the ‘convenience of technology’ was making our lives more difficult. The woman said the Digital ID’s were her red line and I agreed

This is not for convenience it’s for control

There is something the digital evangelists never quite grasp: their vision of frictionless convenience is our experience of hassle, alienation and control. The people in that car park understood this instinctively. They were challenging not just a payment method but a way of being in the world that requires permission from tech companies , surveillance and algorithms.

The Refusenik in the Cafe

Then in the Station cafe I was having a tea when a smartly dressed, middle aged woman with a brief case sat next to me. She took out an old Nokia phone, that was held together by an elastic band. I was intrigued because in these times such a device is a political statement.

So, I had to ask why ?

She said “she wants to maintain her privacy and refused to be tracked and governed by apps “.

I told her about the car parking machine, what would she have done with no smart phone ?

“I would have Left a note on the windscreen that they needed to send a bill, as I have no access to the app”.

That reminded me that my smart phone is truly creating my digital prison. Here was someone , an academic travelling and living her full life without a smart phone. Why do I still cling to mine like a life necessity ?

She lived in Belgium , so we then went onto Bio Metrics at Border controls. How there had been an eye scanning machine at the Euro Star station ; but few used it so it had been removed. Another triumph against the Technocracy by ordinary people.

Her rebellion was almost invisible, which is perhaps why it felt so powerful. She wasn’t making a scene or a statement. She was simply living according to her own values rather than accepting what the ‘market’ insists we need.

The Nurse from Gaza

By the time I reached London Paddington, I’d already had two encounters with quiet rebels. But nothing could have prepared me for what happened next.

I went for lunch at a Palestinian café I know. And there, impossibly, was the nurse I’d seen on Substack the previous day from

He was wearing a Palestinian Keffiyeh and the sign I recognised ‘retired nurse'. He had just returned from Gaza having witnessed horrendous cruelty and suffering first hand.

His meal had not arrived so I took the opportunity to thank him for what he is doing and his courage in speaking out against the Gaza genocide.

He handed me a white rose he was carrying. He said in recognition of my support. I was too awed to ask for a picture , which would have only cheapened this heartfelt exchange .

The significance of that gesture brought me to tears . The white rose—symbol of peace, of purity, of resistance. The White Rose movement in Nazi Germany, started by students who refused to be silent. The white rose as remembrance, as defiance, as hope against brutality.

This nurse had seen things that would break most of us. He had returned from a place of unimaginable suffering, and his response was not bitterness or despair .

Giving me a white rose was so emotionally moving. It was a gesture of connection and humanity in a world that often feels like it’s running short of both.

That’s what real courage looks like. Not the absence of fear or trauma, but the refusal to let horror extinguish compassion. The determination to remain human in the face of inhumanity.

The Farmers at Trafalgar Square

The next day brought an encounter of different scale but equally significant. Going to the National Gallery I saw a tractor entering Trafalgar Square . I live in a farming area and am used to seeing tractors, but thought this is really strange in the city .

Then I saw and heard a cavalcade of tractors filling and blocking Trafalgar Square. The police powerless to stop them, as traffic ground to a halt. This was an amazing sight of organised and powerful resistance by Farmers from across England . They were uniting against the punitive taxes and policies targeting small farmers. The deliberate destruction of our food systems by Government and corporations.

The sight was extraordinary. These massive machines, built for fields and harvests, filling one of London’s most iconic squares. But what struck me most was the sound. An extraordinary symphony of tractor horns ricocheting protest and solidarity. Bouncing off buildings meant to represent power, making rural Britain heard in the heart of the capital.

Working with the seasons and rhythms of the earth,

There’s something about farmers that our increasingly urban and digital culture struggles to understand. They work with the rhythms of the earth, with seasons and weather and the slow growth of living things. They represent continuity, tradition, the unglamorous work of feeding a nation. And they’re being systematically legislated out of existence by policies that favour industrial agriculture and corporate consolidation.

The farmers at Trafalgar Square were not asking for subsidies or special treatment. They were demanding the right to continue doing what their families have done for generations: to work the land, to steward it for future generations. To maintain a way of life that connects us to something older and deeper than quarterly earnings reports.

They had refused to be quietly eliminated. They had driven their tractors hundreds of miles to make themselves seen and heard. In an age of hashtag activism and digital petitions, there was something beautifully solid about their presence. Tons of metal and machinery, the smell of diesel, the deafening sound of horns echoing off stone.

You cannot scroll past a tractor in Trafalgar Square.

Everywhere Patterns of Resistance

We are told constantly that we are powerless, that the great forces reshaping our world are beyond our control, that resistance is futile or foolish or both. We’re encouraged to retreat into cynicism or despair, to accept that this is inevitable now.

But my four encounters tell a different story. They show that power is not as total as it pretends to be, that the future is not as fixed as we’re told. That there are cracks of resistance in every system. This is where the light can get in, from ordinary people who refuse to be controlled by those systems.

The rebels I met aren’t leading movements or commanding armies. They’re living according to their own moral compass, maintaining their dignity, defending what matters to them. Some do it quietly, almost invisibly. Others drive tractors to the centre of the capital and make noise that cannot be ignored.

Both approaches matter. Both are necessary.

Strategies for Freedom

On returning home I am reviewing my strategies for freedom, do I want the convenience and control of my smartphone ?

Can I find surprising ways to resist , show gratitude and solidarity with those courageous enough to be making their stand ?

I would love to know the quiet , noisy or even invisible ways you are resisting technocracy and the Death Cult . Let me know in the comments , so I can cheer you on and celebrate you as I do all those I met on my trip to London.

Yours with Love and Solidarity,