Courageous Conversations

Future Proofing Yourself, Book Chat with Zahra,

Taking inspiration and practical guidance from The P{reparation Book,
Oct 23, 2025

Thank you to everyone who tuned into this catch up with Zahra from

Collapse Life
. We cover the main points of the ambitious in every sense book, The Preparation. Written by Doug Casey, Matt Smith and Maxim Smith.

Plus some points of discussion around AI, Digital ID compliance and resistance.

Zahra and I are very excited that

Maxim Benjamin Smith
will be joining us LIVE next week at 4p.m UK .

Do join us , ask any questions or thoughts you have on Future Proofing , especially for the young in our uncertain world .

Like wise any comments or questions from this weeks Book Chat are always welcome,

In Solidarity,

