December can be a time of reflection, when we are encouraged to review this past year, 2025. Our achievements, triumphs and lessons learnt. I would like to use our time together today to share Gratitude for you be alive and being here. For many this has been a tough year and there might not seem much to be grateful for.

This is why a coming post will be on how Gratitude is a needed survival strategy, deep in our muscles , neuron’s and soul’s .

Gratitude is not just some self help platitude for the fortunate to journal about . In these tough times expressing gratitude is a necessity for our health , well being and survival.

That’s why I am grateful to the delightful

for bringing this poem to my attention because it fits my need today perfectly.

It is amazing how the perfect poem finds its way to us, when needed.

In my new book The Penguin Book of Spiritual Verse recommended by

, Keveh Akbar writes …

“one of the questions you can ask a poem is : to what do I owe my being here ? LiPo: I sing and moon rocks back and forth;/I dance ,and shadow tumbles into pieces. Gabriela Mistral:Sleeping we made journeys /and arrived at no place.”

For me poetry and gratitude are necessities of life. I hope you are as nourished by this poem as I am , because it speaks to me of 2025.

Thanks

by W.S. Merwin 1927 –2019

Listen

with the night falling we are saying thank you

we are stopping on the bridges to bow from the railings

we are running out of the glass rooms

with our mouths full of food to look at the sky

and say thank you

we are standing by the water thanking it

standing by the windows looking out

in our directions

back from a series of hospitals back from a mugging

after funerals we are saying thank you

after the news of the dead

whether or not we knew them we are saying thank you

over telephones we are saying thank you

in doorways and in the backs of cars and in elevators

remembering wars and the police at the door

and the beatings on stairs we are saying thank you

in the banks we are saying thank you

in the faces of the officials and the rich

and of all who will never change

we go on saying thank you thank you

with the animals dying around us

our lost feelings we are saying thank you

with the forests falling faster than the minutes

of our lives we are saying thank you

with the words going out like cells of a brain

with the cities growing over us

we are saying thank you faster and faster

with nobody listening we are saying thank you

we are saying thank you and waving

dark though it is THANKS

I am grateful to you dear reader and listener for being in this virtual gathering and sharing. Let me know of any poems, posts or words that speak to you of 2025 in the comments.

With Love and Devotion,

