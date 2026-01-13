Having Optimal Strategies for Thriving in Collapse, Upheaval and Uncertainty.

On Sunday Zahra from Collapse Life and I started Book Chat off for 2026 with a classic book called ‘Reinventing Collapse’ by Dmitry Orlov. I invite you to watch and join in the conversation as we start this book that gives valuable lessons on what we can do now.

I outline some of the main points we discussed and give a brief outline of the book here. You don’t need to have read it to join our ongoing conversations.

The United States is going to collapse asserts Dmitry Orlov in his book ‘Reinventing Collapse’ because he saw how the Soviet Empire collapsed. .

So is this book published in 2006 and again in 2011 still relevant ?

As one of the questions that came up in Book Chat was ………

Why haven’t we collapsed yet ?

We gave a few reasons, such as the printing of money and the theft/ exploitation of resources that have kept the system going. Yet the signs of collapse are evident personally in the decline of medical and food systems and in the increased homelessness.

So what does the book Reinventing Collapse offer us now ?

We all know things are going downhill fast , that despite the rhetoric the realities are scary. There is a feeling of anxiety and uncertainty that seems palpable in most I meet with. .

I read ‘Reinventing Collapse’ around 2011 finding it insightful, provocative and very useful in my own ‘collapse’ journey. This is not a go get a gun and be a prepper survival book. It is not an academic study with data and graphs.

It is observation and commentary on the every day changes that people in Russia had to make to survive. The cultural differences and strengths , the infrastructure, what helped and what hindered the transformation from Collapse to renewal . In this book Orlov gives us a guide or maps that could help us prepare , create and sustain us through how collapse unfolds for us.

This is about real people who went through collapse when the Russian Empire Collapsed. He wrote the book to help the people of America be ready for when their Empire collapses.

Is collapse imminent, will Europe go before America ?

We don’t know, but we do know all Empires inevitably collapse . Some argue recent events have hastened that demise. Others that the additional access to stolen oil will prop up the American economy, so it can literally solder on a while longer.

However the signs that the American Empire is on “Collapse “ trajectory are there in what Orlav calls the Empire Soup. The insurmountable debt, the huge Military Industrial Complex , with lawless , aggressive and some might say desperate Foreign policies with an increasingly divided population.

The US appears to be retracing the path of the Soviet Union in the early 1980’s towards bankruptcy and political dissolution. By comparing a collapse that has run its course to one that is now unfolding, ‘Reinventing Collapse’ holds a unique lens up to America’s present and future that can help us.’

We also have additional threats now that weren’t visible in 2011 , AI , Technocracy , the deliberate destruction of our health , food supplies and medical systems. All threats to our lives continuing in peace and plenty if we amongst those fortunate to currently have those benefits.

Do women adapt better to collapse than men ?

This is one of the points made in the book and was raised in our Book Chat conversation.

We will be exploring this question in more depth along with others in our forthcoming weekly Book Chats.

We will be taking a deeper dive into the following chapters of the book , so do join us.

Reinventing Collapse , The Soviet Experience and America’s prospects is 186 pages and divided into 6 chapters.

The Soviet Example Super Power similarities The Collapse Gap Collapse Mitigation Adaptation Career Opportunities .

We also mentioned The Shock Doctrine by Noemi Klein as essential reading . Along with what I would consider an essential interview Zahra did with Courtenay Turner for further understanding and what we can understand and do about technocracy . (Link below).

Let me know what you think and any questions this conversation raised for you .

Also have you read any of Dmitry Orlov’s books ?

Do join in the conversation so we can share , support and learn from each other in these challenging times.

With Love and Solidarity ,

p.s I have ordered ‘Women on the edge of Societal Breakdown.’ As I think this could have relevance for us all.

