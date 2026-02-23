How do we transform as the old world is collapsing and the new one threatens Techno Fascism ?

We had a really lively conversation yesterday with some great examples of how people are opting out of the technocracy already. Living in ways that are not entwined by the increasing grip of technology. Consciously not feeding the ‘beast’ and systems of oppression.

This discussion was prompted by the ideas given in this book

How to Opt Out of the Technocratic State by Derrick Broze.

It was so encouraging to talk to people who are switched on to what is happening and are taking control of their lives on their terms.

Do listen as there are some very practical suggestions and examples given. As well as observations of how our lives are changing as the technology of the Technocratic State creeps or sweeps in .

Here is a synopsis of the book as we will be continuing this discussion next week. When we will talk more about Conscious Resistance, the Spiritual and Philosophical aspects as well as the practical.

Overview

The book examines the current push toward “Smart Grid” technology and explores the concept of Technocracy — a world where AI, smart technology, and the Internet of Things are becoming part of everyday life. While this technology offers benefits, it comes at a cost: corporations, governments, law enforcement, and hackers are surveilling our lives. Governments and corporations are using technology to “engineer” society, and the rise of social credit systems threatens citizens who speak out or criticise authorities.

Core Philosophy

Broze believes the answers to maintaining privacy and liberty in a surveillance-heavy society can be found in the work of political philosopher Samuel E. Konkin III and his concept of Counter-Economics. A mindset that encourages “opting out” of the state’s economic systems and any system that doesn’t align with one’s values. Broze adapts these ideas to the digital world as a path toward liberty, privacy, and equality calling for us to EXIT and BUILD.

Practical Solutions

The book highlights several key focus areas where people can take action, including helping people feel less alone through community building, withdrawing children from public schools and homeschooling, pulling money out of banks, growing their own food, and opting out of Big Tech and digital technology to protect privacy and sovereignty.

Freedom Cells

A major concept in the book is the “Freedom Cell” — small, decentralized groups of people working together to build alternative systems outside state and corporate control. Broze frames this as his “Exit and Build” concept, which he considers one of the only real, practical solutions for a free humanity.

The 2nd Edition. written in 2022

The updated edition adds five new chapters documenting the advance of the Technocratic State during the COVID-19 era, and includes tips, tactics, and strategies for navigating digital identity schemes, Central Bank Digital Currencies, lockdowns, and travel restrictions.

In short, the book is part warning about creeping technocratic control and part action guide, rooted in libertarian/agorist philosophy, encouraging readers to build parallel systems and communities rather than waiting for political change.

Thank you to everyone who joined the conversation and do continue in the comments . What are you willing to do to retain your freedom ?

With Love and Solidarity,

P.S If you want to find out more about Derrick Broze and I recommend you do as he is a prolific contributor and very inspiring human being. You will find him on Substack and the link below

The Conscious Resistance Network

