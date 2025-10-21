Courageous Conversations

Paulette Bodeman
Oct 21

This was a fabulous conversation, Susan. I watched a portion of it, and it was lovely to see both you and Cate. Then I finished listening to it on a walk this morning.

Good, important work you're doing.

Rachel Wild
Oct 22

"To thine own self be true", for me, doesn't speak of an inner moral code... I feel it refers to how we feel in the moment to what we are witnessing, then making decisions of conscience about what to do about it... this is fluid, and allows for growth, whereas a moral code is fixed and potentially stultifies growth.

If part of an inner moral code is to abstain from all acts of aggression, then where would Christ have been in relation to himself after turning over the tables of the moneylenders in the temple? Would he have been beset by guilt and self-condemnation? And, where would he be if he had done nothing, repressing what felt appropriate in the moment, because of a fixed moral code? Surely he would feel repressed, and not truly himself?

"To thine own self be true" doesn't mean, to me, being right or wrong... instead, it means being free to live fully, via all avenues of expression, so that we may evolve and truly learn who we are.

Mistakes, after all, are our best teachers.

Such a complex issue, and sadly not one I really have time for... but, I'm so glad you are discussing these things, and raising awareness of their importance. x x x

