How do you have challenging conversations, through the division and confusion ?
6 lessons and some practical skills 💖
Are you finding it easier to keep quiet , in these fractious times ?
To avoid getting into a potentially confrontational situation.
Sometimes silence is easier, but it changes nothing and we need to change. First ourselves, as that will change the external conditions that we experience .
If you want to be courageous enough to explore talking to people with different views or with those you are having ‘difficulties’ with , listening to this podcast could change the world…certainly your world.
Having courageous conversations
I am sharing a conversation I had recently with the amazing Cate Stillman, not on the subject I expected , but on the art and skills of relationships, morality and conversations.
I thoroughly enjoyed this conversation and there some insightful gems in here.
I would be delighted if you listened and gave me your feedback and shares in the comments.
My Courageous Conversation with Cate Stillman
Key Lessons from our Conversation,
💜 Morality Begins Within
True morality isn’t imposed—it’s lived. Our choices and behaviors are the visible expressions of our inner values.
💬 Courageous Conversations Build Connection
In polarized times, listening with curiosity instead of judgment becomes a radical act. Respectful dialogue restores trust in communities.
🧘 Reflection Restores Integrity
Self-awareness and the willingness to “redo” a moment help us evolve beyond old habits and rewire our moral reflexes.
🌍 Collapse as Catalyst
Ecological and social breakdowns can birth renewal. I share how collapse awareness calls us to co-create resilient, life-affirming systems.
⚖️ Energy Follows Attention
Where we invest our focus shapes reality. Instead of fueling outrage, choose conscious action, kindness, and prayer as moral resistance.
🌿 Health Is a Moral Act
Physical vitality, nervous-system regulation, and spaciousness allow us to meet moral complexity with clarity and compassion.
Let me know highlights and any questions in the comments,
With Love and dedication,
Thanks for reading and listening.
This was a fabulous conversation, Susan. I watched a portion of it, and it was lovely to see both you and Cate. Then I finished listening to it on a walk this morning.
Good, important work you're doing.
"To thine own self be true", for me, doesn't speak of an inner moral code... I feel it refers to how we feel in the moment to what we are witnessing, then making decisions of conscience about what to do about it... this is fluid, and allows for growth, whereas a moral code is fixed and potentially stultifies growth.
If part of an inner moral code is to abstain from all acts of aggression, then where would Christ have been in relation to himself after turning over the tables of the moneylenders in the temple? Would he have been beset by guilt and self-condemnation? And, where would he be if he had done nothing, repressing what felt appropriate in the moment, because of a fixed moral code? Surely he would feel repressed, and not truly himself?
"To thine own self be true" doesn't mean, to me, being right or wrong... instead, it means being free to live fully, via all avenues of expression, so that we may evolve and truly learn who we are.
Mistakes, after all, are our best teachers.
Such a complex issue, and sadly not one I really have time for... but, I'm so glad you are discussing these things, and raising awareness of their importance. x x x