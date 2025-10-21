Are you finding it easier to keep quiet , in these fractious times ?

To avoid getting into a potentially confrontational situation.

Sometimes silence is easier, but it changes nothing and we need to change. First ourselves, as that will change the external conditions that we experience .

If you want to be courageous enough to explore talking to people with different views or with those you are having ‘difficulties’ with , listening to this podcast could change the world…certainly your world.

Having courageous conversations

I am sharing a conversation I had recently with the amazing Cate Stillman, not on the subject I expected , but on the art and skills of relationships, morality and conversations.

I thoroughly enjoyed this conversation and there some insightful gems in here.

I thoroughly enjoyed this conversation and there some insightful gems in here.

My Courageous Conversation with Cate Stillman

Key Lessons from our Conversation,

💜 Morality Begins Within

True morality isn’t imposed—it’s lived. Our choices and behaviors are the visible expressions of our inner values.

💬 Courageous Conversations Build Connection

In polarized times, listening with curiosity instead of judgment becomes a radical act. Respectful dialogue restores trust in communities.

🧘 Reflection Restores Integrity

Self-awareness and the willingness to “redo” a moment help us evolve beyond old habits and rewire our moral reflexes.

🌍 Collapse as Catalyst

Ecological and social breakdowns can birth renewal. I share how collapse awareness calls us to co-create resilient, life-affirming systems.

⚖️ Energy Follows Attention

Where we invest our focus shapes reality. Instead of fueling outrage, choose conscious action, kindness, and prayer as moral resistance.

🌿 Health Is a Moral Act

Physical vitality, nervous-system regulation, and spaciousness allow us to meet moral complexity with clarity and compassion.

Let me know highlights and any questions in the comments,

With Love and dedication,

