How greed , bad science and religious fanaticism made us ill, a true crime story.

The book Fiat Food was a revelation to me exposing the corruption of the Industrial Food system for reasons more sinister than just greed. How the nutritional advice given by food industry funded Institutions , Trusts, and Research made America sick, then the rest of us.

This was all connected to the money system with the move to fiat currency to cover up the inflation caused by debt and money printing. The book reads like a compelling whodunnit from the madness of the Kellogg brothers and other religious fanatics who believed vegetarianism would stop carnal desires.

There is the promotion of grains, seed oils and sugar as healthy and good for your heart by the key villain Ansel Keys. All are exposed by investigative journalist Matthew Lysiak in this very readable and informative book.

Cheap processed food gives more profit. Poor nutrition makes unhealthy people needing more drugs and medical services. We see how the industrial Food , Pharmaceutical and Medical Establishments feast off each other at our expense.

The damage the governments, the institutions and these individuals caused spread across the western world. The promotion of a low fat diet as healthy is still being preached and practised despite the contrary evidence of the damage this is causing.

All leading to where we are today , the fragility and threats to our food systems. Do listen to our conversation as we delve into what’s happening now to food security with the war and closure of The Straits of Hormuz .

“What if the food you ate made it impossible to think clearly about the food you were eating- or for that matter anything else ? Could the western diet function a tool of mass social control? HELL YES, as this book explains with horrifying clarity. “ Tucker Carlson

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Let us know what you think about this subject of food , as we all need to eat. We all need to be healthy , free to choose and be able to afford nourishing food. To know how food is manipulated by governments, bad science and dubious individuals is empowering. Once again this is about questioning everything and getting informed so you can make your own wise choices.

Personally changing my diet two years ago has made many significant differences. I now eat a high fat diet, butter, ghee, olive oil, tallow with protein from beef, lamb, chicken and wild fish. Lots of green vegetables, little fruit , no carbs, grains or sugar. This is after many years of food exploration including going vegetarian and then vegan.

Thank you to everyone who joined us LIVE . Next Sunday we will be discussing solutions , including the pros’s and con’s of food prepping for collapse do join us.

With Love and Solidarity ,

References :-

Fiat Food by Matthew Lysiak

Primal Fat Burner, Live longer , Slow aging, Super-Power your brain and save your life with a High-Fat, Low Carb Paleo Diet. by Nora Gengaudas

Nourishing Traditions by Sally Fallon.

On Saturday Paulette Bodeman and I are going to have fun exploring the myths, powers and practices of consciously bringing the different energies of Shakti into your life. LIVE 28th at 16.00 UK Do join this conversation with your questions and experiences.