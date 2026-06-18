On Saturday night , I wept at the desolation of a man’s life and how he found redemption. I was watching a 1952 Japanese Film called IKIRU part of the Director of The Seven Samurai collection.

The unlikely hero is a civil servant with 30 years in the same managerial position. When he receives a terminal diagnosis his unremarkable life goes into turmoil as he seeks answers on the meaning of it all.

The film is full of deep insights into the relationships of family, work and community. It’s about legacy through the redemption of risk taking , dedication and being of service to others.

You have probably gathered, this is no schmaltzy Hollywood movie. It’s raw and truthful in its emotions and story. Yet the message is profound , your people might not be the ones who appreciate you, but there are others who do.

It’s never too late to find meaning, purpose and ways to make the world more beautiful. A good reminder that what we do might not be seen or even appreciated, but it still has merit. That what we weave and create might only be recognised after we have gone and maybe not even then.

This is the background to why I have chosen today’s poem because all our actions are essential to the one infinate story of what it is to be alive.

Some days we need to be reminded of this ….

Belonging by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

And if it’s true we are alone,

we are alone together,

the way blades of grass

are alone, but exist as a field.

Sometimes I feel it,

the green fuse that ignites us,

the wild thrum that unites us,

an inner hum that reminds us

of our shared humanity.

Just as thirty-five trillion

red blood cells join in one body

to become one blood.

Just as one hundred thirty-six thousand

notes make up one symphony.

Alone as we are, our small voices

weave into the one big conversation.

Our actions are essential

to the one infinite story of what it is

to be alive. When we feel alone,

we belong to the grand communion

of those who sometimes feel alone—

we are the dust, the dust that hopes,

a rising of dust, a thrill of dust,

the dust that dances in the light

with all other dust, the dust

that makes the world.

With Love and Solidarity ,

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BOOK CHAT this Sunday at 17.30 UK we finish the three last chapters of Breaking Together , A Freedom-Loving Response to Collapse .

On Sunday June 28th we have Professor Jem Bendell joining us on BOOK CHAT.