How the ancient practices of Shakti can help us now.

Here is the recording from a delightful conversation I had with my friend Paulette Bodeman yesterday. We set out to demystify the ancient Myths , Archetypes and any ‘woo woo’ around the Tantric teachings on Shakti.

We covered a lot from the eternal dance of the Divine Feminine and Divine Masculine to what Shakti can do for us daily.

Do watch/listen and let me know in the comments your responses or any questions. Maybe there is a particular Goddess energy you want to call in to day ?

Thank you Randolph Proksch, Zulus Vanelli, Chrissynou, Jurgen Kandziora, Susan Spencer and many others for tuning into this conversation with Paulette Bodeman

Paulette is wise and generous with over 30 years experience of studying Tantric philosophy, yoga, transpersonal psychology, and integrative life-coaching. Blending ancient wisdom with practical tools to help people meet life’s contradictions with grace, grit, and maturity. Do subscribe to her Because Life is Messy

Today’s Book Chat

Book Chat is at 17.30 UK today with Collapse Life our topic :- With Global food systems under pressure, what are some practical tips and strategies for ultimate resilience.

This is another important conversation for being informed and resourceful in tough times. Do join in the conversation.

Resources mentioned in the recording:-

Awakening Shakti by Sally Kempton

Doorways to the Infinite by Sally Kempton as a audio book

Shakti Meditations by Sally Kempton on Audible

Nation of Strangers , Rebuilding Home in the 21st Century by Ece Temelkuran

Nation of Strangers by Ece Temelkuran