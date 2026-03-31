How to avoid the hunger games that are coming

We are at war food and fuel prices are rising daily. The pumps have started saying no fuel and it won’t be long until shelves are bare.

Bread is predicated to rise in price by 30-40% by the Autumn in the UK if this continues.

The UK government is solving this Food Supply crisis by giving £2 Billion to a ‘Sovereign Artificial Intelligence Fund’. No doubt for mostly military use.

Zahra Sethna and those who joined us on Sunday had a very useful and honest conversation about the situation we are in and what could come next. Do watch as this is all about realistic preparedness for food and others shortages .

I have put all the references below .

The book we are reading is The SHTF Anthology by Selco Begovic, that had some surprises for me.

Topics

We talked about the pros and cons of storage and what to store. Growing , gardening, trading and would we be sharing or hoarding ?

Do you want community or just a few trusted people around you ?

Then finally about feeding your pets… this actually led to would you eat them ?

This was indeed a courageous conversation and not without its humour. Which is good as humour is one of the qualities of a Survival Mindset.

We will be delving into this next as we continue with Begovic’s book looking at Psycological Resilience , who survives a SHTF situation and how.

We would love you to join Zahra and I from Collapse Life on Sunday 5th 17.30 GMT

Over to you now in the comments …is this just doomerism or necessary learning and support ?

Someone did drop into our conversation to say that …us and the books we have chosen are all toxic positivity …let me now what you think.

With Love and Solidarity,

P.S I am doing a LIVE with Matthew Lysiak author of Fiat Food on Thursday 2nd at 1800 UK . Do come and join in the conversation about Food, Money and what’s next. Matthew Lysiak LIVE

Thank you The Road Taken, Mark Warner Rachel Wild and many others for joining our Book Chat and the support given, thank you all.

References :-

The SHTF Anthology by Selco Begovic

Feeding your family when the shelfs go bare

Fiat Food by Matthew Lysiak

childrenshealthdefense.org ‘Sign of Things to Come’: Singapore approves 16 insects for Human Food.

expose-new:UK’s Shocking Dependence on Ultra-Processed Food. Thank to thelightpaper for their article ‘War on real food hard to digest.’