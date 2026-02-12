Reflections in the beauty of the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, Morocco February 2026

Last week in an excellent post by Gillian & Li'l Bean she asks a series of questions prompted by the liminal space of returning from her travels, but not quite being home. One question especially stood out for me and lead me to choose this poem to share today.

“What would it look like if safety and care were built into the world around me, rather than constantly managed inside my body ?”

What does this question mean to you ?

For me it’s that creating sanctuary inside our bodies is a necessity, but it is not enough. We also have responsibility to create and make safety and care in our outer world. This is particularly poignant as I see so many using withdrawal as their strategy for getting through. This strategy will only amplify and grow the madness of tyranny who will see silence as compliance.

We are all facing difficult choices now about managing our own capacities for stress and our duty to participate in the evolution required. The dismantling of old systems whilst resisting new systems of power and control is not an easy time.

With those thoughts and I welcome yours and I give you today’s poem …

Cento Between the Ending and the End,

by Cameron Awkward-Rich

Sometimes you don’t die

when you’re supposed to

& now I have a choice

repair a world or build

a new one inside my body

a white door opens

into a place queerly brimming

gold light so velvet-gold

it is like the world

hasn’t happened

when I call out

all my friends are there

everyone we love

is still alive gathered

at the lakeside

like constellations

my honeyed kin

honeyed light

beneath the sky

a garden blue stalks

white buds the moon’s

marble glow the fire

distant & flickering

the body whole bright-

winged brimming

with the hours

So my honeyed kin with winged brimming may you soar in the week ahead with grace and courage. Thank you for being here and sharing these nourishing poetic moments.

With Love and Solidarity,

I'm Feeling Liminal by Gillan and Li'l Bean