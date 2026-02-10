If the future of humanity depends on you refusing digital ID's , would you ?

I adapted the title for this post from a note by Ken Ashcroft . He is not holding back on the consequences he see’s from Digital ID’s , “they are a threat to the future of humanity”. What’s your view , do you even know what they are ?

I asked my 22 year of Grandson and he said he don’t know much about them. Yet in the UK over 3 million of us petitioned against the mandatory enforcement of Digital ID’s in order to work.

There was another political U-turn removing the mandatory requirement. But that does not mean Digital ID’s have gone away. They are now being enforced when we travel anywhere in the world.

Making a hard choice about whether to comply or choosing not to travel .

Zahra from Collapse Life and I discuss our recent travel experiences of security check ups , scanning and bio metrics . We question where does all the data go and who owns it ?

The data collected from you will be owned by the big tech companies who already have the AI and surveillance in use. This time they are joining everything together into a Global Data Base that will link everything about your life so you can be control and commodified.

Meaning every aspect of your life , your health, finances , social media, travel, spending , relationships and your politics will be known and monitored.

This is how a whole new global industry is being set up to become worth an estimated £50 Billion. Which we will have to pay for through increased fares, buying privileges, and fast tracks etc. But that is the tip of the proverbial iceberg, because the real riches will be in the targeted personalised medical care, insurances, food, holidays etc that will be utilised from your data.

But if you have nothing to hide why worry ?

Yesterday I met with a friend , who is also our local councillor and she asked this question. This a popular/lazy way of being dismissive, an old playbook that makes the person who resists look guilty. This question comes up in our talk , so I encourage you to listen as we all need to think about which side of history we will be on.

I have nothing to hide, but in the UK I can be imprisoned for supporting peaceful protesters who were trying to stop a genocide. Maybe even for this post or comments I made years ago because it will all be on my records. These are very serious/dangerous times and this is the realitity that we have to make our choices in.

Centralised Global Government is the plan

Under the new systems now made possible by technology you could have all your funds, social credits or universal income cut off because of something you tweeted or a protest you went to.

The Collective ‘We’ are sleepwalking into the trap,

We know we are manipulated by algorithms, but still get caught scrolling. We know of the obscene amounts of money the techno billionaires have, but we still give them our money. We charge and pack our own shopping even though we know this adds to our stress and decimated thousands of jobs.

Digital ID’s are also being sold as increasing convenience , saving us time, money and keeping us safe . Yet we know that using technology is a a double edged sword of harm and help. That technology should be here to support us not control us, but that is not what is happening.

Will you comply with Digital Tyranny ?

This is the most serious question affecting our survival from a ‘dystopian vision’ that wants us monitored , surveyed and coerced into what some are calling techno feudalism. Designed to extract value, control behaviour and change the global power dynamics.

Technofeudalism, according to Yanis Varoufakis, is

“A new economic era where capitalism has been replaced by “cloud capital” platforms acting as digital fiefdoms, turning markets into rent-extraction zones and users into serfs. Key themes include: data as the new land, private ownership of digital infrastructure, and rent dominating over profit”.

In closing I love this quote from Brene Brown as we know we are being tested and that it is our humanity and freedoms that are in jeopardy .

“Integrity is choosing courage over comfort; choosing what is right over what is fun, fast, or easy; and choosing to practice our values rather than simply professing them.”

Nest week Collapse Life will be hosting a special VIP conversation with Bob Moriarty, and their subscribers . On Sunday, February 15 at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern. I encourage you to sign up as this will be an illuminating and necessary conversation for these troubled times.

Then to give us support , strategies and practical alternatives to a Global Technocracy our next book is going to be :-

How To Opt-Out Of The Technocratic State by Derrick Broze. Do read if you can but it’s not necessary as Zahra and I will be bringing you the highlights and key points.

How to opt-out of the Technocratic State by Derrick Broze

Believe me I would rather be studying the Yoga Sutra’s or swimming than writing about technical and political stuff yet this is where my soul activism is taking me.

So let us know your thoughts and what would you advise anyone who has travel plans ?

With Love and Solidarity,

