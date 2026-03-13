Shock and Awe by Jeanie Tomanek

You might be familiar with the story of Indra’s infinite cosmic net. Held together by multifaceted, individual jewels at every node. Symbolising that all phenomena in the universe including us are interconnected, interdependent, and mutually inclusive. That we affect each other by every thought, word and deed in seen and unseen ways.

This is a profound metaphor from Hindu and Buddhist philosophy (specifically the Avatamsaka Sutra. It is also symbolic of the holistic consciousness that means what you do to the one you do the whole. This cosmic interconnectedness has consequences for us individually and the fate of all on earth.

This is a time when many of us are feeling this interdependence both in the pain and the joy of living fully now. This poem is a reminder that we are not alone or isolated, but are held together by invisible glue or Indra’s Net. May this become a safety net to catch us when falling. Each node holding their part in the net with love , strengthening binds so that the diminished nodes of violence and cruelty can be healed.



Safety Net by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

from her Living into All the Honey. '



This morning I woke

thinking of all the people I love

and all the people they love

and how big the net of lovers.

It felt so clear,

all those invisible ties

interwoven like silken threads

strong enough to make a mesh

that for thousands of years

has been woven and rewoven

to catch us all.

Sometimes we go on

as if we forget about it.

Believing only in the fall.

But the net is just as real.

Every day, with every small kindness,

with every generous act,

we strengthen it.

Notice, even now,

how as the whole world

seems to be falling,

the net is there for us

as we walk the day's tightrope.

Notice how every tie matters.

May you be emeshed in love and kindness held by Indra’s net all your days,

With Love and Solidarity,