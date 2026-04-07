Inner Resilience, 5 BIG mistakes 'Preppers' make.

This time of trauma, war and genocides is transforming you whether you like it or not. Like me, you have been implementing strategies on how to cope with the uncertainties and changing conditions. Some of these might be conscious decisions , some might not. Just as some of your strategies for ‘getting through’ are successful , some might not be.

This week’s BOOK CHAT between Courageous Conversations and Collapse Life is an opportunity to review your strategies for adapting. and resilience. We all need to consider new strategies and skills now whilst strengthening our existing capacities. Do watch/listen and carry on past the technical glitches , we did !

What it’s like to live in a place that is so uncertain you don’t know if you will survive that day ?

Fortunately most of us are not in that reality , yet we might be as our situations become more precarious. It is a wise and self empowering practise to be prepared especially psychologically and for some of us Spiritually. As this time will keep testing us in ways unknown.

Because no humans have ever lived in the continual bombardment of ‘new’s , scale of horrors , differences in views and sea of distractions we navigate daily.

On Sunday we continued our discussions on Selco Begovic’s ‘The SHTF Anthology,’ in which he recounts his experience of surviving the Balkan wars.

Moving on from seeing ‘collapse’ just as a logistical problem, with the solutions being storing up enough food, water, tools, and weapons. All of that matters, of course, along with having a set of useful and practical skills and a supportive community.

But Selco’s stories, and our discussion today, point toward the inner work of collapse . Including the idea that survival is ultimately decided by how quickly you can accept the idea that the rules and conditions have changed. In Selco’s experience, many people couldn’t make the switch.

In fact, one of the most consistent patterns he observed was that those who held on the longest to the idea that “things will go back to normal” were often the ones who struggled the most — or didn’t make it at all.

That’s not a practical failure. It’s a psychological one.

The professor who once held status and authority became irrelevant overnight, and fell to pieces. The systems that once validated his identity — job titles, credentials, institutions — vanished, and without them he felt useless, losing all hope.

Selco also listed the five big mistakes he sees modern-day preppers making. Watch the video for more on that subject.

Thanks for being part of this conversation please say in the comments how you are approaching this inner work of collapse .

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Thanks to Zahra for her companionship in this exploration and for her post. Some of which I did cut and paste 🤔 as I am off on holiday . I have left a weekly poem to share with you and maybe there will be some updates in notes on my travels in South America.

I am taking The Disposed by Ursula Le Guinn and Ishmail by Daniel Quinn as my holiday reading. Two classic’s I haven’t read yet , let me know if you have.

Zahra Sethna will be back on Sunday, April 19th 17.30 UK so do join her and subscribe to Collapse Life if you haven’t already.

I will be back on BOOK CHAT Sunday 3rd May so do let us know if you’ve got a preferred topic or book recommendation.

Have a life enhancing month and thanks for being a part of this engaged and growing community !

With Love and Solidarity,

Thank you Maya Frost, Dan Roach, Susan Handa and many others for participating.

This article made me re think about collective resilience and resistance

with thanks to vanessa beeley for sharing it.