Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Rachel Wild's avatar
Rachel Wild
1d

"We will sing the earth’s song, the song of water,

a song so beautiful that vengeance will turn to weeping.

the mourners will embrace, and grief replace

every impulse toward harm." ...

I sent you the song of water on Instagram last night. Did you get it? Instagram isn't giving me the right link, but luckily I have found the track on Bandcamp so that others can give it a listen - it is so, so beautiful (female harmonising voices, with the most compelling lyrics, but sadly only very short.): https://milckmusic.bandcamp.com/track/a-water-hymn

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11 replies by Susan Harley and others
Cynthea Semmens's avatar
Cynthea Semmens
1d

Beautiful words and they come at a time we should all be listening

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1 reply by Susan Harley
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