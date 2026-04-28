It will have to be us who come to our rescue,
The Poetry of Resistance,
Aurora Levin Morales wrote this poem the second week after October 7. She wrote “I am calling upon my deepest sources of strength and hope to imagine a people’s intervention led by grandmothers and give myself and others some medicine for our broken hearts.”
You have probably heard this poem before , maybe even set to music and sung it. The words, imagery and intention are worthy of our repetition and sharing.
Today I give you Summons By Aurora Levin Morales
Summons
Last night I dreamed
ten thousand grandmothers
from the twelve hundred corners of the earth
walked out into the gap
one breath deep
between the bullet and the flesh
between the bomb and the family.
They told me we cannot wait for governments.
There are no peacekeepers boarding planes.
There are no leaders who dare to say
every life is precious, so it will have to be us.
They said we will cup our hands around each heart.
We will sing the earth’s song, the song of water,
a song so beautiful that vengeance will turn to weeping.
the mourners will embrace, and grief replace
every impulse toward harm.
Ten thousand is not enough, they said,
so, we have sent this dream, like a flock of doves
into the sleep of the world. Wake up. Put on your shoes.
You who are reading this, I am bringing bandages
and a bag of scented guavas from my trees. I think
I remember the tune. Meet me at the corner.
Let’s go.
Aurora Levin Morales
May we the Custodians , Grandmothers , Grandfathers future and present of our families and of the Earth Rise Up in unison for love and life 💓
With love and solidarity,
"We will sing the earth’s song, the song of water,
a song so beautiful that vengeance will turn to weeping.
the mourners will embrace, and grief replace
every impulse toward harm." ...
I sent you the song of water on Instagram last night. Did you get it? Instagram isn't giving me the right link, but luckily I have found the track on Bandcamp so that others can give it a listen - it is so, so beautiful (female harmonising voices, with the most compelling lyrics, but sadly only very short.): https://milckmusic.bandcamp.com/track/a-water-hymn
Beautiful words and they come at a time we should all be listening