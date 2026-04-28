Summoning all the Grandmothers of the Earth Photo by Kabila Haile on Unsplash

Aurora Levin Morales wrote this poem the second week after October 7. She wrote “I am calling upon my deepest sources of strength and hope to imagine a people’s intervention led by grandmothers and give myself and others some medicine for our broken hearts.”

You have probably heard this poem before , maybe even set to music and sung it. The words, imagery and intention are worthy of our repetition and sharing.

Today I give you Summons By Aurora Levin Morales

Summons

Last night I dreamed

ten thousand grandmothers

from the twelve hundred corners of the earth

walked out into the gap

one breath deep

between the bullet and the flesh

between the bomb and the family.

They told me we cannot wait for governments.

There are no peacekeepers boarding planes.

There are no leaders who dare to say

every life is precious, so it will have to be us.

They said we will cup our hands around each heart.

We will sing the earth’s song, the song of water,

a song so beautiful that vengeance will turn to weeping.

the mourners will embrace, and grief replace

every impulse toward harm.

Ten thousand is not enough, they said,

so, we have sent this dream, like a flock of doves

into the sleep of the world. Wake up. Put on your shoes.

You who are reading this, I am bringing bandages

and a bag of scented guavas from my trees. I think

I remember the tune. Meet me at the corner.

Let’s go.

Aurora Levin Morales

May we the Custodians , Grandmothers , Grandfathers future and present of our families and of the Earth Rise Up in unison for love and life 💓

Now you have pissed off Grandma Photo by Dulcey Lima on Unsplas h

With love and solidarity,