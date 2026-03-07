This lone beauty showed up during this strange week. I have never seen anything like it before.

It’s been a strange week , waking up to the full scale war with Iran beginning . A place of ancient culture, spirituality and Rumi. Attacked during Ramadan, a sacred time of prayer and fasting with the intention of destroying any remaining opposition to the Empires plans.

It’s been a strange week my head is in moral trauma and my guts have concocted feelings which seem to be a mix of existential fear, disgust and outrage. A cocktail that is sometimes so strong its difficult to move, to breathe and to act as if all is normal.

It’s been a strange week of incredible planetary alignments with the most beautiful full moon. Although I’m not in alignment, feeling like my planets are adrift. I am discomboulated and unsettled. Yet I hold dear the cosmic possibilities that are unfolding.

Its been a strange week as I joyfully welcome over 300 new subscribers following writing about my ‘Collapse ‘ Journey . I have read everyone with the pleasure of meeting so many interesting, funny and amazing people.

In this strange week my Daughter had the operation she had been waiting over a year for. We talk each day as she cocoons herself in recovery. We talk books, films and nutritious food, shared medicines for our bodies and souls.

Its been a strange week as I am captivated by the book ‘Nation of Strangers’, by Ece Temelkuran. Ece became ‘unhomed’ because she is a fierce critic of rising Fascism, especially in Turkey.

With her life in danger she left Turkey and became ‘exiled ‘ , this book explores what this means in our world of turmoil and threat.

As I read I think about refugees’ immigrants and asylum seekers and how hard that must be. Then I read this passage and its like a gut punch of realisation….

Its taken from an interview Ece did with Brian Eno in Barcelona in 2023 to an audience of change makers , activists and artists. Ece gives 5 reasons why they are Exiles like her , this last reason being the most important.

“ Do you think you are more at home than me ?

Of course not. Otherwise , why would you, as beautiful human beings of the earth, be trying to change the world and talk about building communities all the time ?

Why would you imagine shelters from rather than movements against the new fascism building around the globe ?

Don’t you think there is already a sense of defeat there ?

Aren’t you already admitting that the world is not your home anymore, but a hideous jungle from which you seek shelter ?

…From where I sit you are no less homeless than me …we are all exiles already.

Misfits, outcast, the displaced and the disowned. We are the strangers of the world. “

Its been a strange week as I realise I am homeless.

That I do not belong in this world and desire another world , a peaceful , just one. A world that feels out of reach yet keeps calling me to show up each day and work for it.

Its been a strange week as I come to terms with endings which are so much harder to traverse than new beginnings. Recognising the preciousness of home , of sanctuary and the need to hold steady as waves of uncertainties are underway.

Knowing deeply that my true home, belonging and sanctuary can only be found inside me . This is where I can find refuge and the strength to keep saying yes to life and all that is.

Its been a strange week and I am grateful for all the lessons, insights and joys including choosing a favourite poem by David Whyte to finish with . Because there is no conclusion to this inquiry , to this flow , to what is happening .

Sweet Darkness

Written by David Whyte

Listen

When your eyes are tired

the world is tired also.

When your vision has gone,

no part of the world can find you.

Time to go into the dark

where the night has eyes

to recognize its own.

There you can be sure

you are not beyond love.

The dark will be your home

tonight.

The night will give you a horizon

further than you can see.

You must learn one thing.

The world was made to be free in.

Give up all the other worlds

except the one to which you belong.

Sometimes it takes darkness and the sweet

confinement of your aloneness

to learn

anything or anyone

that does not bring you alive

is too small for you.

Give up all the other worlds except the one to which you belong, dear courageous.

With Love and Solidarity ,

