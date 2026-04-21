Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
4d

To hold heavy tares

as if holy tears, lightly.

As if true, tightly.

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