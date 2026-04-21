Oakland Picture of Writer , Poet and Activist June Jordon 1936-2002

In a recent post in the celebration of National Poetry Day I included this quote from June Jordon and I wanted to find out more about her.

“Poetry is a political act because it involves telling the truth,”

June Jordan (1936–2002)—was an award-winning writer and social and political activist— She was an influential voice of liberation in the civil rights, feminist, antiwar, gay and lesbian rights movements.

The June Jordon Picture in Oakland

In Oakland, an eternal June Jordan looks to her right — towards the future — fixing her gaze on the Palestinian flag. The painter of the mural has placed a Black power fist to Jordan’s left, with a keffiyeh flowing between and wrapping her shoulders. The ending declaration of her poem, “Moving Towards Home, 1982,” is printed along the scarf’s edges. Her poems are about love, liberation and oppression. They are fierce, powerful and radically truthfully. This poem that seems so relevant to our world now is not easy, it’s not comforting but it is a courageous truth.

Look away or stop listening if today this tough poem is not right for you. Otherwise see and hear these words as the witness to these times that you are in. With the capacity to hold the truth of the brutality that must be stopped for our humanity and survival.

“Moving Towards Home”

by June Jordan “Where is Abu Fadi,” she wailed.

“Who will bring me my loved one?” I do not wish to speak about the bulldozer and the

red dirt

not quite covering all of the arms and legs

Nor do I wish to speak about the nightlong screams

that reached

the observation posts where soldiers lounged about

Nor do I wish to speak about the woman who shoved her baby

into the stranger’s hands before she was led away

Nor do I wish to speak about the father whose sons

were shot

through the head while they slit his own throat before

the eyes

of his wife

Nor do I wish to speak about the army that lit continuous

flares into the darkness so that others could see

the backs of their victims lined against the wall

Nor do I wish to speak about the piled up bodies and

the stench

that will not float

Nor do I wish to speak about the nurse again and

again raped

before they murdered her on the hospital floor

Nor do I wish to speak about the rattling bullets that

did not

halt on that keening trajectory

Nor do I wish to speak about the pounding on the

doors and

the breaking of windows and the hauling of families into

the world of the dead

I do not wish to speak about the bulldozer and the

red dirt

not quite covering all of the arms and legs

because I do not wish to speak about unspeakable events

that must follow from those who dare

“to purify” a people

those who dare

“to exterminate” a people

those who dare

to describe human beings as “beasts with two legs”

those who dare

“to mop up”

“to tighten the noose”

“to step up the military pressure”

“to ring around” civilian streets with tanks

those who dare

those who dare

to close the universities

to abolish the press

to kill the elected representatives

of the people who refuse to be purified

those are the ones from whom we must redeem

the words of our beginning because I need to speak about home

I need to speak about living room

where the land is not bullied and beaten into

a tombstone

I need to speak about living room

where the talk will take place in my language

I need to speak about living room

where my children will grow without horror

I need to speak about living room where the men

of my family between the ages of six and sixty-five

are not

marched into a roundup that leads to the grave

I need to talk about living room

where I can sit without grief without wailing aloud

for my loved ones

where I must not ask where is Abu Fadi

because he will be there beside me

I need to talk about living room

because I need to talk about home I was born a Black woman

and now

I am become a Palestinian

against the relentless laughter of evil

there is less and less living room

and where are my loved ones? It is time to make our way home. It is time to make our true home one that is safe , peaceful and in support of life. We don’t belong is this world, yet here we are . I am finding solace and wisdom in the book ‘Nation of Strangers ‘ , Rebuilding Home in the 21st Century by Ece Temelkuran . This beautifully written book is heart opening and so relevant to now and the future we are facing. I am sure this book influenced my choice of poem today amongst other things.

“The millions of newly initiated strangers are beginning to understand that there is no return to old conventional political homes. Lining up behind centrist politics, willing or reluctantly voting for Democrats as an act of defiance, will not cut it any longer . Our new capacious political home must be built to accommodate our new political and moral outrage. A new political creature , a political centaur, has to emerge: half political party, half street politics”. Ece Temelkuran

With Love and Solidarity,