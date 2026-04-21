Its time to make our way home away from the monstrous world,
The Poetry of Rersistance
In a recent post in the celebration of National Poetry Day I included this quote from June Jordon and I wanted to find out more about her.
“Poetry is a political act because it involves telling the truth,”
June Jordan (1936–2002)—was an award-winning writer and social and political activist— She was an influential voice of liberation in the civil rights, feminist, antiwar, gay and lesbian rights movements.
The June Jordon Picture in Oakland
In Oakland, an eternal June Jordan looks to her right — towards the future — fixing her gaze on the Palestinian flag. The painter of the mural has placed a Black power fist to Jordan’s left, with a keffiyeh flowing between and wrapping her shoulders. The ending declaration of her poem, “Moving Towards Home, 1982,” is printed along the scarf’s edges.
Her poems are about love, liberation and oppression. They are fierce, powerful and radically truthfully. This poem that seems so relevant to our world now is not easy, it’s not comforting but it is a courageous truth.
Look away or stop listening if today this tough poem is not right for you. Otherwise see and hear these words as the witness to these times that you are in. With the capacity to hold the truth of the brutality that must be stopped for our humanity and survival.
“Moving Towards Home”
by June Jordan
“Where is Abu Fadi,” she wailed.
“Who will bring me my loved one?”
I do not wish to speak about the bulldozer and the
red dirt
not quite covering all of the arms and legs
Nor do I wish to speak about the nightlong screams
that reached
the observation posts where soldiers lounged about
Nor do I wish to speak about the woman who shoved her baby
into the stranger’s hands before she was led away
Nor do I wish to speak about the father whose sons
were shot
through the head while they slit his own throat before
the eyes
of his wife
Nor do I wish to speak about the army that lit continuous
flares into the darkness so that others could see
the backs of their victims lined against the wall
Nor do I wish to speak about the piled up bodies and
the stench
that will not float
Nor do I wish to speak about the nurse again and
again raped
before they murdered her on the hospital floor
Nor do I wish to speak about the rattling bullets that
did not
halt on that keening trajectory
Nor do I wish to speak about the pounding on the
doors and
the breaking of windows and the hauling of families into
the world of the dead
I do not wish to speak about the bulldozer and the
red dirt
not quite covering all of the arms and legs
because I do not wish to speak about unspeakable events
that must follow from those who dare
“to purify” a people
those who dare
“to exterminate” a people
those who dare
to describe human beings as “beasts with two legs”
those who dare
“to mop up”
“to tighten the noose”
“to step up the military pressure”
“to ring around” civilian streets with tanks
those who dare
those who dare
to close the universities
to abolish the press
to kill the elected representatives
of the people who refuse to be purified
those are the ones from whom we must redeem
the words of our beginning
because I need to speak about home
I need to speak about living room
where the land is not bullied and beaten into
a tombstone
I need to speak about living room
where the talk will take place in my language
I need to speak about living room
where my children will grow without horror
I need to speak about living room where the men
of my family between the ages of six and sixty-five
are not
marched into a roundup that leads to the grave
I need to talk about living room
where I can sit without grief without wailing aloud
for my loved ones
where I must not ask where is Abu Fadi
because he will be there beside me
I need to talk about living room
because I need to talk about home
I was born a Black woman
and now
I am become a Palestinian
against the relentless laughter of evil
there is less and less living room
and where are my loved ones?
It is time to make our way home.
It is time to make our true home one that is safe , peaceful and in support of life. We don’t belong is this world, yet here we are .
I am finding solace and wisdom in the book ‘Nation of Strangers ‘ , Rebuilding Home in the 21st Century by Ece Temelkuran . This beautifully written book is heart opening and so relevant to now and the future we are facing. I am sure this book influenced my choice of poem today amongst other things.
“The millions of newly initiated strangers are beginning to understand that there is no return to old conventional political homes. Lining up behind centrist politics, willing or reluctantly voting for Democrats as an act of defiance, will not cut it any longer . Our new capacious political home must be built to accommodate our new political and moral outrage. A new political creature , a political centaur, has to emerge: half political party, half street politics”. Ece Temelkuran
With Love and Solidarity,
June Jordan, “Moving Toward Home,” in Living Room: New Poems by June Jordan (New York: Thunder’s Mouth Press, 1993) and reprinted in Directed by Desire: The Collected Poems of June Jordan (Port Townsend, WA: Copper Canyon Press, 2007
To hold heavy tares
as if holy tears, lightly.
As if true, tightly.