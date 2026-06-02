Joel Salatin on Food, Freedom and Survival BOOK CHAT

I have a treat to share with you today, as the legendary Farmer Joel Salatin dropped into Book Chat with Zahra Sethna and I at the last minute.

I had never heard of Joel before reading his book ‘Everything I want to do is Illegal’. His Farm and advocacy is in the US, yet everything Joel stands for has relevancy for us all.

I loved this conversation and I was totally captivated by Joel’s knowledge , passion and humanity. I trust you will be as well. We had such a good discussion covering a lot of ground literally from soil to steak , to Trump and King Charles.

Most importantly what needs to happen now to enable farmers to survive and for us to have freedom of food choice.

Having written 17 other books and being a tireless advocate in the Food and Farming Freedom Movement I asked Joel what sustains him ?

I loved his answer and also the one he gave to what he would do if he had unlimited power for a day. I will summarise Joel’s answer in the comments to keep this conversation going….

Do watch/listen and let me know your thoughts and views on this vital subject of nutrition, freedom and resilience.

The good news is that Joel agreed to return to BOOK CHAT when his new book is published called Food Emancipation. Joel shared with Zahra and I what this proposition is and how he is hoping to present it to Trump. SO WATCH THIS SPACE for updates.

Leave a comment

Next Sunday’s BOOK CHAT will be on ‘Breaking Together’ a Freedom Loving Response to Collapse by Jem Bendell Read along with us if you can , if not listen and participate in the LIVE Sunday at 17.30 UK.

Breaking Together by Jem Bendell

All with Love and Solidarity,

P.S you can find Joel Salatin at The Lunatic Farmer

Beyond Labels Podcast

Polyface Farm

This is the article that Joel referenced The Bacterium that eats plastic's , pesticides and poisons.