Live with the inspiring Robin Motzer,

Courageous Conversations Podcast

Emotional and Spiritual Resilience as our old world is collapsing and the new is emerging. From fragility to fortitude for those courageous enough to face the predicaments as portals for transfomation in self and the collective.

Emotional and Spiritual Resilience as our old world is collapsing and the new is emerging. From fragility to fortitude for those courageous enough to face the predicaments as portals for transfomation in self and the collective.