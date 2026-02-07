Living in dark times, a pep talk from the 1930's
The Poetry of Resistance
Many of us are feeling overwhelmed and questioning what to write or say so I am turning to history for today’s poem. I am drawn to this poem by Bertolt Brecht who left us a prolific legacy of plays and poems that did not shy away from his realities and hard times.
Bertolt Brecht 1898-1956 was a German Poet, Playwright, theatre reformer and fighter against fascism. He knew a thing or three about fighting Fascism and Authoritarianism through the Nazis regime of terror to McCarthyism in America. This Poem to Future Generations echo’s down to this age to speak to us of these times and what many of us are feeling.
May it bring you the comfort that during previous nightmares others have maintained their creativity and love of life. Often when hounded and having to change countries in order to survive tyranny. I am also reminded of the many Palestinian Poets and writers who could not escape and were killed for their art. May we remember their names , resistance and courage.
Dr Refaat Alareer , Heba Abn Nada, Omar Abu Shawish, Yousef Dawas, Now EL din Adan and many more ❤️🩹
PEN International have documented at least 23 deaths of Palestinian writers and poets between October 2023 and September 2024.
You have to question if poetry is an ineffectual indulgence why do Authoritarian regimes murder them ?
With that thought I give you the powerful poem To Future Generations by
Bertolt Brecht
To Future Generations
– I –
Really, I live in dark times!
Innocent words are foolish. An unfurrowed brow
Indicates apathy. He who laughs
Just hasn’t yet received
The terrible news.
What times are these, in which
A conversation about trees is almost a crime
Because it implies silence about so many misdeeds!
He who quietly crosses the street
Is probably no longer within reach of his friends
Who are in need?
It’s true: I earn my living
But believe me: that’s only by accident. Nothing
That I do gives me the right to eat my fill.
I just happen to have been spared. (If my luck runs out, I’m lost.)
People tell me, Eat and drink! Be glad to have something!
But how can I eat and drink, if
I take what I eat from one who starves
And one dying of thirst needs my glass of water?
And still I eat and drink.
I would also like to be wise.
The old books tell us what’s wise:
To keep our distance from worldly disputes
To live out our brief life unafraid
And to make do without violence
To repay evil with good
Not to fulfill one’s desires,
But to forget them: that’s wise.
But I can’t do any of that:
Really, I live in dark times!
– II –
I came to the cities at a time of disorder
When hunger reigned there.
I came among the people at a time of upheaval
And I rose up in revolt with them.
So passed
The time given to me on earth.
I ate my food between battles
I lay down to sleep among murderers
I pursued love carelessly
And I looked upon nature impatiently
So passed
The time given to me on earth.
The streets led into the swamp, in my time.
My language betrayed me to the butcher.
There was little I could do. But the rulers
Sat more securely without me, or so I hoped.
So passed
The time given to me on earth.
Forces were weak. The goal
Lay at a great distance
It was clearly visible, even if I
Could hardly reach it.
So passed
The time given to me on earth.
– III –
You all, who will emerge out of the flood
In which we have drowned,
Remember
When you speak of our weaknesses
Also the dark time
From which you’ve escaped.
We did after all go, changing countries more often than our shoes
Through the class wars, in desperation
When only injustice was there and no indignation.
But at the same time we know:
Even hatred of lowliness
Distorts one’s features.
Even anger against injustice
Makes the voice hoarse. Alas, we
Who wanted to prepare the ground for kindness
Could not ourselves be kind.
But you, if the time should come
When man helps his fellow man,
Remember us
Charitably.
I hope we are remembered charitably by future generations that they know of our struggles and resistance . How we stood strong and helped each other in our descent into madness.
Come join Zahra and I for our LIVE tomorrow at 17.30 GMT when we will be talking about Digital ID’s , Bio Metrics and Social Media requirements to travel. Join in the conversation and let us know your views and experiences. LINK Below.
With Love and Solidarity,
P.S Do join this conversation about Poets and Poetry in dark times in the comments.
If Poetry is indulgent and ineffective why are poets targeted by Authoritarian regimes ?
Palestinian Writers & Poets murdered, documented by PEN international
LINK:- LIVE Sunday Are Biometrics and Digital ID’s stopping you travel ?
https://open.substack.com/live-stream/110848
Thanks for these important words, Susan, written for dark times like these.