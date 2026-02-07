I live in dark times a poem for future generations form Bertolt Brecht , my photo from an art park.

Many of us are feeling overwhelmed and questioning what to write or say so I am turning to history for today’s poem. I am drawn to this poem by Bertolt Brecht who left us a prolific legacy of plays and poems that did not shy away from his realities and hard times.

Bertolt Brecht 1898-1956 was a German Poet, Playwright, theatre reformer and fighter against fascism. He knew a thing or three about fighting Fascism and Authoritarianism through the Nazis regime of terror to McCarthyism in America. This Poem to Future Generations echo’s down to this age to speak to us of these times and what many of us are feeling.

Bertolt Brecht 1898-1956 was a German Poet, Playwright, theatre reformer ...

May it bring you the comfort that during previous nightmares others have maintained their creativity and love of life. Often when hounded and having to change countries in order to survive tyranny. I am also reminded of the many Palestinian Poets and writers who could not escape and were killed for their art. May we remember their names , resistance and courage.

Dr Refaat Alareer , Heba Abn Nada, Omar Abu Shawish, Yousef Dawas, Now EL din Adan and many more ❤️‍🩹

PEN International have documented at least 23 deaths of Palestinian writers and poets between October 2023 and September 2024.

You have to question if poetry is an ineffectual indulgence why do Authoritarian regimes murder them ?

With that thought I give you the powerful poem To Future Generations by

Bertolt Brecht

To Future Generations

– I –

Really, I live in dark times!

Innocent words are foolish. An unfurrowed brow

Indicates apathy. He who laughs

Just hasn’t yet received

The terrible news.

What times are these, in which

A conversation about trees is almost a crime

Because it implies silence about so many misdeeds!

He who quietly crosses the street

Is probably no longer within reach of his friends

Who are in need?

It’s true: I earn my living

But believe me: that’s only by accident. Nothing

That I do gives me the right to eat my fill.

I just happen to have been spared. (If my luck runs out, I’m lost.)

People tell me, Eat and drink! Be glad to have something!

But how can I eat and drink, if

I take what I eat from one who starves

And one dying of thirst needs my glass of water?

And still I eat and drink.

I would also like to be wise.

The old books tell us what’s wise:

To keep our distance from worldly disputes

To live out our brief life unafraid

And to make do without violence

To repay evil with good

Not to fulfill one’s desires,

But to forget them: that’s wise.

But I can’t do any of that:

Really, I live in dark times! – II –

I came to the cities at a time of disorder

When hunger reigned there.

I came among the people at a time of upheaval

And I rose up in revolt with them.

So passed

The time given to me on earth. I ate my food between battles

I lay down to sleep among murderers

I pursued love carelessly

And I looked upon nature impatiently

So passed

The time given to me on earth. The streets led into the swamp, in my time.

My language betrayed me to the butcher.

There was little I could do. But the rulers

Sat more securely without me, or so I hoped.

So passed

The time given to me on earth. Forces were weak. The goal

Lay at a great distance

It was clearly visible, even if I

Could hardly reach it.

So passed

The time given to me on earth. – III –

You all, who will emerge out of the flood

In which we have drowned,

Remember

When you speak of our weaknesses

Also the dark time

From which you’ve escaped. We did after all go, changing countries more often than our shoes

Through the class wars, in desperation

When only injustice was there and no indignation. But at the same time we know:

Even hatred of lowliness

Distorts one’s features.

Even anger against injustice

Makes the voice hoarse. Alas, we

Who wanted to prepare the ground for kindness

Could not ourselves be kind. But you, if the time should come

When man helps his fellow man,

Remember us

Charitably.

I hope we are remembered charitably by future generations that they know of our struggles and resistance . How we stood strong and helped each other in our descent into madness.

Come join Zahra and I for our LIVE tomorrow at 17.30 GMT when we will be talking about Digital ID’s , Bio Metrics and Social Media requirements to travel. Join in the conversation and let us know your views and experiences. LINK Below.

With Love and Solidarity,

P.S Do join this conversation about Poets and Poetry in dark times in the comments.

If Poetry is indulgent and ineffective why are poets targeted by Authoritarian regimes ?

Leave a comment

Palestinian Writers & Poets murdered, documented by PEN international

LINK:- LIVE Sunday Are Biometrics and Digital ID’s stopping you travel ?

https://open.substack.com/live-stream/110848