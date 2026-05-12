On reading and talking about Anarchism over tea.

What do we need Governments for ?

This is a question I have been asking for the last few years. As the UK government has supported genocide in Gaza, wars in Ukraine and Iran whilst arresting people who oppose these horrors. Getting me to wonder whether anarchy is the answer — to have rules but no rulers. What could different forms of cooperative governance be like ?

That is why diving deeper into two books started to give me some answers.

These two books, written 70 years apart, explore alternative ways of living. Both share the same anarchist roots — Kropotkin and Bookchin — and both ask what we might build in place of what we have. What can they offer us now, as alternatives to the authoritarianism and horror of our current systems ?

Communal Reading

On Sunday my book club had tea amongst the irises under a eucalyptus tree in my friend’s garden. We shared our thoughts on The Dispossessed by Ursula Le Guin.

Then I came home and had a Book Chat with my friend Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life. We discussed the final part of reviewing Lifehouse by Adam Greenfield. (You can hear my views on the book in the recording ) We touched on mutual aid, the practicalities of the Lifehouse concept, the idea and realities of People’s Assemblies, and how successful they actually are.

The Books shared DNA

Both share roots in Kropotkin’s Mutual Aid and Bookchin’s Libertarian Municipalism. For me, Le Guin’s novel The Dispossessed was the more convincing.

Le Guin started writing it by “reading a whole lot of mess of utopias and learning something about pacifism and Gandhi and non-violent resistance,” which led her to the non-violent anarchism of Peter Kropotkin and Paul Goodman.

The result is a serious examination of how a well-established fictional anarchist utopia functions— written with honesty, not idealism. For Le Guin, anarchism’s principal target is authoritarian state capitalism or communism, and this is reflected in the two planets at the heart of her novel.

It is not an easy read. At my book club we all agreed The Dispossessed could do with a rewrite and bringing up to date. But it was genuinely thought-provoking: about the communal child-rearing, life lived without money, people cooperating through voluntary networks rather than coercion or state intervention.

Le Guin even created a fictional anarchist language called Pravic, underscoring the idea that you cannot build a free society while still using the language of hierarchy, oppressor, and coloniser. I loved the bits about not egotising.

This book has been in print continuously since 1974. Its greatest achievement is that it takes anarchism seriously enough to show its faults, challenges, and successes — all very useful to those of us exploring and desiring change from the systems we have now, and the new ones being forced upon us.

My Conclusion

Both books are courageous attempts to explore alternative ways of living. Le Guin especially so — writing in the early 1970s during the Vietnam War, when fear of communism was rife. As with her other prolific writings, she had foresight as well as courage and outstanding creativity.

Greenfield did not convince me. His vision of Lifehouses — neighbourhood resilience hubs stocked with enough food, water, and medical supplies for around 100 households, staffed 24/7 — feels wholly impractical. Who pays for this? Will we all contribute? Will governments ever take resilience seriously ?

And yet — we all have Lifehouses in our vicinity already.

Starting with our homes, which sustain us and our families. We can invite in friends and neighbours for tea, or host a book club. Then there are the common spaces: churches, libraries, parks, cafes — places where we gather and can make Lifehouses in many beautiful ways. All freely given. All building our capacity for organising care, mutual pleasure, and support. All worth the effort and all giving rewards — whether total collapse comes or not.

Books are marvellous, do join next weeks Book Chat when we will be discussing;-

‘Everything I want to do is Illegal’ by Joel Salatin , exploring with humour and passion why we don’t have the freedom to choose the food we eat and buy.

LIVE Sunday 17th at 17.30UK

There is also my Conversation on Blooming not Dooming with the inspiring Robin Motzer of Wildlands. Rescheduled due to technical difficulties to this Saturday 16th LIVE at 1500 UK and 10.00 ET.

Do come and join in if you can or watch the recordings at your leisure.

With Love and Solidarity,

Have you read either of these books ? I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Leave a comment

🎧 Listen to the Book Chat with Zahra on Lifehouse

📚 The Dispossessed — Ursula Le Guin (1974)

📚 Lifehouse — Adam Greenfield (2021)

📚Mutual Aid by Peter Kropotikin , a factor in evolution 1902

📚Post-Scarcity Anarchism by Murray Bookchin 1971