We are sharing a new Book this Thursday in the LIVE , its “Onward , At Last” by. These are extracts from some of the reviews …
“Is a stimulating read that highlights contemporary societal issues and provides some answers.”
“I was able to find hope for society in this book, given the current events occurring around the world.”
“An insightful reflection on human interconnectedness.”
So do join Zahraand I this Thursday and we will send out the recording, if you can’t make it.
Then on Sunday 9th @5pm UK time I am going LIVE withfrom Collapse Curriculum. I asked him to talk with us about an article he wrote back in June that still hums for me in its wisdom and practical applications.
You can read the article here and Justin has also written on Sacred Activism which I also want to delve in with him on Sunday . Let me know if you have any questions or thoughts either before or during the LIVE.
This weeks Poem , by Amado Nervo ,
One and Only
Softly fall the leaves,
One by one, as the days creep by
Till the trees surrender
To the coming winter chill.
Oh, the heart that loves,
The only heart that knows true pain,
For alone it bears
The weight of love’s sweet burden.
Quietly we grieve,
For love’s fleeting beauty,
But in the stillness find
The solace of eternity.
So let the leaves drift,
Let the seasons change,
For love eternal
Shall remain, unchanging.
