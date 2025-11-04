Onward at Last by Kevin Howard our next Book Chat.

A quick post with some exciting new offerings and a short poem for your delight .

We are sharing a new Book this Thursday in the LIVE , its “Onward , At Last” by

. These are extracts from some of the reviews …

“Is a stimulating read that highlights contemporary societal issues and provides some answers.”

“I was able to find hope for society in this book, given the current events occurring around the world.”

“An insightful reflection on human interconnectedness.”

So do join Zahra

and I this Thursday and we will send out the recording, if you can’t make it.

Then on Sunday 9th @5pm UK time I am going LIVE with

from Collapse Curriculum. I asked him to talk with us about an article he wrote back in June that still hums for me in its wisdom and practical applications.

You can read the article here and Justin has also written on Sacred Activism which I also want to delve in with him on Sunday . Let me know if you have any questions or thoughts either before or during the LIVE.

This weeks Poem , by Amado Nervo ,

One and Only

Softly fall the leaves,

One by one, as the days creep by

Till the trees surrender

To the coming winter chill.

Oh, the heart that loves,

The only heart that knows true pain,

For alone it bears

The weight of love’s sweet burden.

Quietly we grieve,

For love’s fleeting beauty,

But in the stillness find

The solace of eternity.

So let the leaves drift,

Let the seasons change,

For love eternal

Shall remain, unchanging.

