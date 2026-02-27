Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1d

Words sorely needed now...thanks, Susan.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Susan Harley and others
Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
1d

Perfect poem, Susan. I'll go back and read the essay you linked to. As always, thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Harley
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan Harley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture