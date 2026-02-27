The Atlas Mountains in Morocco on a glorious January day 2026

This week Caitlin Johnstone one of the most prolific, courageous and honest writers I know did an excellent post called :-

It’s Very Possible To Be Both Happy And Well Informed

“The key isn’t finding a balance between blissful ignorance and painful awareness, it’s learning to find happiness in sources that don’t depend on the delusional belief that everything is fine”. Caitlin Johnstone

This post by Caitlin prompted my choice of poem as I see many of us wrestling with this need to know and to still be able to function. I recommend reading the full article from the link below.

Todays poem

The Thing Is

BY ELLEN BASS

to love life, to love it even

when you have no stomach for it

and everything you’ve held dear

crumbles like burnt paper in your hands,

your throat filled with the silt of it.

When grief sits with you, its tropical heat

thickening the air, heavy as water

more fit for gills than lungs;

when grief weights you down like your own flesh

only more of it, an obesity of grief,

you think, How can a body withstand this?

Then you hold life like a face

between your palms, a plain face,

no charming smile, no violet eyes,

and you say, yes, I will take you

I will love you, again.

So let’s keep saying YES to life , to still love life even with all reasons not to.

Do not be dismayed by the brokenness of the world. All things break. And all things can be mended. Not with time, as they say, but with intention. So go. Love intentionally, extravagantly, unconditionally. The broken world waits in darkness for the light that is you.”

― L.R. Knost

With Love and Solidarity ,