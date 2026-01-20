Patterns and Predictions on how to prepare for the Collapse of America.

We had a lively conversation on the Sunday LIVE Book Chat with Zahra from Collapse Life

We continued with reviewing the book ‘Reinventing Collapse’ by Dmitry Orlov, focusing on the first few chapters and their relevance in 2026. Drawing on Orlov’s unique perspective, having lived through the Soviet collapse and experienced living in the United States.

The Trajectory of Collapse

We explored the signs and patterns that indicate that the US and the broader Western world are on a similar trajectory of decline and then collapse.

The conversation highlighted striking structural similarities between the Soviet Union and the United States: both functioned as industrial empires built on cheap energy, unsustainable debt, military overreach, proxy wars, and expansive incarceration systems. Orlov’s argument that energy, not ideology, was the true engine of empire resonates strongly today, as the US faces rising energy costs, declining living standards, and increasing reliance on foreign financial support.

The Empire Myths that underpin their Systems of Control

One central theme of the book, which featured in the discussion, was the collapse of national “myths.’ These fabricated myths underpinned the opposing ideologies that enabled Capitalism or Socialism to work.

Orlov argues that the Soviet Union fell when belief in its founding myth of ‘classlessness’ and equality could no longer hold. By contrast, the American ‘Dream’ myth of upward mobility and the middle class has proven more durable because it frames failure as personal rather than systemic.

However, rising inequality, debt, and declining quality of life are increasingly straining that belief. This discussion connected this erosion of trust to growing authoritarian systems, expanding detention infrastructure, surveillance, and the redirection of public funds toward enforcement rather than social wellbeing. All classic patterns of an Empire in decline.

How People got through Collapse

The episode also explored how people responded under collapse conditions. The decimated economic system saw the rise of new economic activities. The rise of a merchant class who creatively traded goods and services no longer centrally available. That alcohol, medical supplies and clothes had more value than currency.

Drawing these lessons from the Soviet experience, our conversation included wonderful interactions, emphasising adaptation rather than panic; self sufficiency , foraging , mutual aid, tradable skills, and community networks. All these became more valuable than money when official systems failed.

Yet the participants in the discussion cautioned that today’s digital surveillance, biometric ID systems, and centralised control mechanisms introduce challenges that past societies did not face.

We also touched on the huge dependency on Government jobs that now exists in the the US and UK. How this makes dissent challenging when your livelihood depends on existing systems being supported.

Ending on a positive ,

Orlov says the very act of having these conversations strengthens you mentally, giving you resiliency advantages to those for whom this will all be a big shock.

We’ll close out the discussion of Orlov’s book next week as we talk about Resistance, Mitigation, and Adaptation.

Do join us and lets us know if you think resistance is possible against new system’s of tyranny and collapse.

