Recipe's for being a Threshold Guide in wild AI times

We are crossing the most ‘disruptive’ threshold in our human history. According to Ray Kurzweil, we are on track to have AGI- Artificial General Intelligence by 2029. Then within the next 5 years we will have ‘superintelligence’. Whether we welcome this or it scares us, we can’t stop it. It’s already underway.

AGI, or Artificial General Intelligence, is a type of artificial intelligence that can understand, learn, and apply knowledge across a wide range of tasks at a human level or beyond. Unlike current AI, which is specialised for specific tasks, AGI would generalise knowledge and adapt to new problems as they arise.

A superintelligence is a AI agent that possesses intelligence surpassing that of the most gifted human minds.

How and when these materialise in our lives is still mostly unknown. Yet most of us are inter acting daily with AI. In customer services, in the tools we use ourselves in ways we hardly notice.

This threshold we are crossing is completely new. There are no maps, no ready- made guides. We are going to have to learn new capabilities for living in even more uncertainty and grow them quickly.

So how do you adapt ? How do you even survive this ?

I watched a conversation between Tony Robbins and Robert F.Kennedy Jnr, the US Health Secretary and it was a revelation in number of ways. I have put the link below.

Talking about AGI and superintelligence Tony Robbins said three capabilities are going to be enormously important to us in this coming time.

They are :-

Pattern Recognition, seeing what is working and what is not. Pattern Utilisation, taking what works and putting it into practise/action. Pattern Creation , making our own strategies and capacities for thriving. These aren’t passive skills . They require us to be conscious, fully present to what’s real and what’s imagined. To live with intention, with curiosity, learning and adapting by the decisions we make. Not as a victim of the changing circumstances, but as an co creative agent. None of this is easy. It asks dedication even devotion- to your values, your chosen path and the company you keep. Having strategies and frame works is only half the story. Managing our emotions and tending loss and grief just as much. As Lisa Olivera writes recently …

“The familiarity of my life even one month ago feels far away these days. The amount of energy I’m pouring into this particular threshold leaves little leftover for other areas. If I’m not careful, I can forget those other areas still exist.”

We are pattern seeking beings,

The idea of pattern recognition comes up again in the generous answer that Paulette Bodeman gave when I asked her :

What does it take to be a Threshold Guide ?

Paulette creatively came back with a ‘recipe’ which I share below. Recipe’s are patterns too , tried and tested created to guarantee results. So what are the repeatable patterns to being a Threshold Guide in these times ?

A Recipe for Thriving in Threshold Times

• Ingredients:

o Mindset that cultivates possibilities and purpose

o Spiritual practices that ground and steady

o Community

▪ Like-minded supporters

• Challengers

• Creative Collaborators

• Joy Cultivators

• Prep:

o Assess what ingredients you have; identify gaps

o Discuss roles and responsibilities

o Build your timeline

• Time:

o Know what is firm

o Know what is flexible

• Instructions:

o Gather your people

o Ground yourself in practice

o Execute your agenda

o Adjust as you go

• Chef’s Notes:

o Address common pitfalls and how to adjust

▪ Burnout, conflict, loss of focus, and lack of funds/resources

▪ Replenish ingredients as needed

o When and how to improvise versus stick to the recipe

▪ Community feedback

▪ Pause when needed

o Identify the essentials that make this recipe work

​Add your thoughts and ingredients to what Paulette offers us. Do subscribe to her excellent Substack called Because Life is Messy “because change isn’t the exception anymore. It’s the terrain”.

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As a Threshold Guide what already works for you and has carried you through adversity and change in the past ?

These are your strengths. They are the ingredients that made you who you are now and who you are becoming. You are already an enhanced Human Being cable of adapting and thriving. What’s needed now is to upgrade your plan, spot any missing ingredients and to stay present to all that is.

Here we are in this fast moving threshold, about to be enter the rapids on an uncharted river. Our guides are in the boats with us, calmly steering course keeping us all together in every sense. We need trusted guides and those who are steady in the prevailing changes. Supporting our transition during this crossing through the constant ebb and flow of life now.

With Love and Solidarity,

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Links and things :-

Giving into the threshold-by Lisa Olivera

Secretary Kennedy Podcast with Tony Robbins

The importance of Nitric Oxide and simple health habits to boost your vitality

I enjoyed listening to this podcast and picked up some reminders and new information on staying healthy.