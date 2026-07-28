Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
18h

There has to be more to the human response to AI than patterning. That's exactly what AI is: predictive outcomes based on patterns. Humans can and should do better!

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2 replies by Susan Harley and others
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
13h

Response recipes…

adopt, adapt as assessed.

Adjust, as in add?

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1 reply by Susan Harley
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