Shopping in the Apocalypse as a Revolutionary Act,

Last Sunday a group of us gathered with Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life to continue our conversation about Derrick Broze’s book How To Opt Out of the Technocratic State. It was lively, engaging, and at times humorous — the kind of conversation that stays with you offering comfort and camaraderie in these tough times. Do watch and add your contributions to this on-going conversation about what we can do now…

What made this conversation especially uplifting was the audience participation. People shared everything from meat rabbit projects and electric trikes with 75-mile ranges to maple-syrup alcohol tinctures for herbal medicine and small-denomination gold alternatives. There was humour (‘bootleggers rule!’), realism (‘neighbors might squeal’), plus a steady undercurrent of encouragement: (‘resistance is NOT futile its fertile’).

Even for a discussion that touched on war, rationing, digital IDs, and economic instability, the tone remained upbeat. The recurring message is that we’re not powerless, we’re not alone, and alternatives are already out there — we just have to find and support them.

So Can we overthrow the Government by how we shop ?

Is my interpretation of the radical philosophy and framework called “Agorism’ which Brozes book delves into in a lot more depth. I am not talking about online shopping to numb us or ease the ache — but real shopping for necessities. The way our ancestors did. Local trade, markets, exchanges. The way people survived before corporations took over, before governments put tax and tariffs on everything.

Supporting and Creating Local Economies

Maybe like me you’re fortunate enough to have occasional Farmers Markets and a weekly Flea Market nearby — places where trade is mostly cash and local.

Buying local is not new. What is new to me is thinking about this as a way to revolutionise dramatic change , non violently by building parallel systems that make governments irrelevant. Until Governments are there to actually serve the people.

In Agorism it’s called Counter Economics.

Broze draws on the work of philosopher Samuel Edward Konkin III a Libertarian— and a philosophy called Agorism. It was new to most of us. Taken from the Greek word for marketplace — Agora — it envisions a society of open, voluntary exchange, as free from theft, fraud, and coercion as humans can manage.

The seven core ideas, in brief:

The state uses coercion to control your life, spending your taxes on warfare and corruption. Governments are therefore universally harmful. Change will not come from within the machine — elections, lobbying, working the system. It must be built outside it. The Counter Economy includes free markets, underground economies, civil disobedience, forbidden associations — anything the state chooses to prohibit, regulate, tax, or control. The goal is to deprive the state of resources and legitimacy — not through violence, but through the steady, quiet withdrawal of participation. Agorism is committed to non-violence. Not as a tactic — as a foundation. In place of corporate hierarchies and state bureaucracies, Agorism envisions voluntary, non-hierarchical relationships — small traders, artisans, networks of mutual support. This is not descending into chaos. It is an invitation to build, create and share.

What It Means Right Now

We don’t need a grand plan. The situation is too fluid, too dangerous, too uncertain for that. What we need are frameworks — ways of thinking that can guide action under pressure, that help us build resilience without waiting for permission.

Agorism is one such framework. It won’t suit everyone, and it doesn’t claim to answer every question. But it offers something genuinely useful: a practical, non-violent, historically grounded way of organising social and economic relationships that could survive — and perhaps outlast — whatever is coming.

We are not merely victims of collapse. We are, if we choose to be, participants in what comes next.

As war accelerates Collapse , what are your thoughts on ‘Agorism’ do you think it has relevance and practicality ?

Thanks to Rachel Wild for suggesting reading The Leaderless Revolution , how ordinary people will take power and change politics in the 21st century by Carne Ross. Thanks to Zahra for suggesting Everything I want to do is Illegal by Joel Salatin and for seeing if he will come on a future Book Chat. Thanks to you all.

With Love and Solidarity,

P.S Next weeks LIVE Book Chat Next week we’ll start diving into The Fourth Turning Is Here by Neil Howe. You don’t need to read this to join in the conversation and it would be great if you did.

It’s a follow up to his seminal book, co-written with the late William Strauss, The Fourth Turning which helps place today’s upheaval into a larger historical context by mapping out cycles that have played out in patterns many times before.

In this new piece of work, Howe explores: “how all of us will be differently affected by the political, social, and economic challenges we’ll face in the decade to come, and reveal how our country, our communities, and our families can best prepare to meet these challenges ahead.”